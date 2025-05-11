B-2 Bomber Interior: Does The Stealth Jet Actually Have A Toilet?

With military aircraft, we sometimes have a tendency to think of them mainly just in terms of how potent their arsenal is or how absurdly speedy they can be. The F-15E Strike Eagle variant, for instance, is capable of Mach 2.5 and wields a variety of weaponry including an M61A1 vulcan cannon and AIM-9M Sidewinder missiles. They're awe-inspiring and deadly aircraft bristling with high-tech equipment and weapons. It's also vital to remember, though, that they're piloted by extraordinary service people who nonetheless have needs that must be catered to.

Advertisement

With regards to civilian aircraft, food options and toilet availability are some of the most pressing issues we'll typically face on a flight. Though military aircraft like the B-2 bomber have rather different duties than flying excitable vacationers to Bora Bora, they can also undertake rather lengthy flights, and so the same issues arise for those on board. Fortunately for the pilots and other staff, the B-2 is equipped to make the experience more manageable: Though the plane has room for only the two crew, the cockpit offers a toilet.

There's precious little room to spare on fighter jets and bombers, and so you might think that practicality would dictate a very basic toilet, as small as it was realistic to make it. The fact is, though, the B-2 Spirit, one of the best U.S. stealth bombers, uses what limited space it can spare to offer more comfort to personnel than they may be used to in other such aircraft. It needs to, as well, because it is sometimes used to engage in some rather lengthy flights.

Advertisement