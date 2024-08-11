You'll Never Believe How Much It Costs To Fly U.S. Military Aircraft

Most people know that the United States spends a lot on its military, seeing as it's the most funded in the world. The Department of Defense's budget request for 2024 was $842 billion, which buys a lot of bullets and bandages. It also helps purchase and maintain the United States' massive fleet of aircraft. Every service operates a variety of planes, helicopters, and drones, and their operating costs are considerable.

Advertisement

It may cost a good chunk of change to buy an F-35 (between $110.3 and $135.8 million, depending on the model), but keeping it in the air is another thing altogether. Maintaining a fleet of advanced aircraft is expensive. You have to consider the cost of personnel, which consists of everything from training and housing to uniforms and the cost of moving from one place to another. In addition to personnel costs, fuel, and maintenance are expensive, often amounting to thousands of dollars for every flight hour.

Everything from the F-22 Raptor and B-1B Lancer to the B-2 Spirit and E-4B Nightwatch require tons of cash to operate, but the amounts are staggering. Of the U.S. Air Force's 10 most expensive aircraft to operate, the bottom number sits at $41,986, according to a 2022 U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report. Essentially, it costs almost as much as most people in the U.S. make per year to fly the F-35 Raptor for a single hour, and that's just the beginning of the cost breakdown.

Advertisement