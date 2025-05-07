Who Makes The F-35 Fighter Jet And How Many Does The US Have?

The F-35 Lightning II is one of the most modern jets in the world today, with the Air Force receiving its first low rate production delivery in 2011. The primary contractor for this jet is Lockheed Martin, with its X-35 concept defeating Boeing's competing X-32 prototype in 2001. However, it isn't the only company involved in the production of this stealth fighter — it also partnered with Northrop Grumman and BAE Systems to help with its development and manufacture. Lockheed initially assembled F-35s at its Fort Worth Air Force Plant 4, but other countries are also helping build these jets elsewhere.

Advertisement

The American defense giant has teamed up with the Italian company Leonardo to build these jets in Cameri, Italy, where European F-35s are being built and serviced. Lockheed Martin also works with Mitsubishi Heavy Industries to produce the F-35 in Nagoya, Japan. Aside from that, the F-35's supply chain is composed of several companies located all over the globe. Some of its major components come from American companies, including Pratt & Whitney (engine), Raytheon (aviation and munitions), and Collins Aerospace (unique F-35 pilot helmet).

It also gets parts from foreign businesses like Martin-Baker (ejection seats) based in the U.K., Italian company Alenia Aermacchi (wings), IHI Corporation (engine components) located in Japan, and Fokker (landing gear doors) from the Netherlands. This wide supply chain makes the F-35 Lightning II a truly global product. Because of that, it's also likely the reason it's one of the most exported U.S. jet fighters.

Advertisement