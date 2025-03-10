4 Most Exported US Jet Fighters

According to the 2025 World Air Forces directory — a database that tracks the military aircraft fleets across the globe — there are 161 nations that operate military aircrafts. When it comes to fighter jets, Boeing and Lockheed Martin manufacture four of the top 10 used around the world. The others are exported from Russia, China, and one from Europe. While both defense contractors are based in the United States, and their biggest customer is undoubtedly the U.S. government — a military with over 13,000 military aircraft in operation, nearly 3,000 of which are combat platforms — their clientele extends beyond America's borders.

Like Microsoft and Apple, Boeing and Lockheed Martin are businesses that rely on a variety of customers. There are multiple hot zones around the world, which prompts some governments to procure additional military aircraft. January 2024 saw both the U.S. and U.K. strike Houthi rebels in Yemen, Israel continues its conflict in Gaza with Hamas — but also increased its activity against Iran — and Ukraine is still defending itself against the invading forces of Russia. In fact, Ukraine has acquired three additional military planes since last year, putting its total inventory at 324.

Something American engineers do well is develop powerful and versatile weapons for war, specifically fighter jets. These are the most-exported fighter jets coming out of the U.S.

