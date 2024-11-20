F-15 Vs F-15E: How Are The Two Fighter Jets Different?

One of the most impressive fighter jets in the U.S. Air Force's inventory was the F-15 Eagle. For a while, it was the F-15 and F-16 Falcon at the center of the branch's aerial strategy. However, it was the Eagle that truly became a legend in its heyday. Despite its superiority, it's common practice for defense companies to design iterative versions of the same vehicle, improving on its capabilities. Aerospace firms will create a version with one seat, another with two seats, one geared toward air-to-air combat and another for other purposes, depending on the needs written into a proposal request from the military branches. That's what McDonnell Douglas (now Boeing) did with the F-15.

Advertisement

The F-15 Eagle has been around since the 1970s, first entering service for the Air Force in '74. It's an admirable aircraft that struck fear into the hearts of rival pilots. It could maintain its airspeed without decreasing on tight turns and was the first operational jet for the Air Force that could accelerate in a steep climb. This was because its engines' thrust exceeded its loaded weight — something few fighter jets could accomplish. However, the original F-15A/B was replaced by the F-15C/D in 1979 with its superior maneuverability, power, range, weapons, and avionics. The F-15E Strike Eagle then entered service in September 1989, expanding the interceptor's role.