5 Important Details To Check Before Buying A Refurbished Phone

It's not okay to use non-Apple replacement parts when repairing your iPhone. Sadly, Apple has a long and stubborn history of pairing device parts to a specific unit, meaning you can't simply replace a cracked screen and call it a day. First-party and third-party screens that haven't gotten Apple's blessing may work partially, or they may not work at all. Even if the part does work, you could be losing out on huge features like Face ID. Before buying an iPhone, head into Settings > General > About and look for components that have the "Unknown Part" warning sign. Don't buy a device that shows even one of these warnings.

Naturally, Android devices are mostly free from this restriction. However, we still wouldn't recommend a refurb using third-party parts. In some cases, a genuine part purchased directly from the manufacturer is the only way to get things fully functional; a third-party screen may look virtually identical, only to cause unfixable touch sensitivity issues since it was manufactured slightly differently. Check whether the refurbisher uses third-party parts, and consider avoiding them if they do.

That aside, always do a proper test of your own. Make sure the phone's screen looks good and all the side buttons are functional. Check the cameras by taking some pictures. Do an accurate internet speed test. Make sure you can set up biometric unlock, like with an under-screen fingerprint reader or face unlock camera. Play some music on the speakers. Run a benchmark to ensure the processor is working and the phone doesn't have any overheating issues. If your refurbisher has a long return policy, then you have some breathing room to truly test that device in everyday scenarios to ensure it's up to snuff.