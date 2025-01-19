Things To Know Before Buying A Refurbished Samsung Phone
From affordable mid-rangers to the absolute top-of-the-line flagships, there has never been a wider choice available when shopping for a new phone. Budget-friendly smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy A15 or the Google Pixel 8a might cost a fraction compared to their elder siblings, but end up offering competitive specifications and most of the features consumers ask for. On the other end of the spectrum, we have devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, or the iPhone 16 Pro Max — phones that don't shy away from maxing out all of their stats, but ones that also don't come cheap.
Although budget-oriented phones pack in considerable value, we don't blame anyone with the urge to pick up a fully decked-out premium flagship. In recent years, this has become easier thanks to the variety of refurbished programs out there. You can purchase flagship devices at discounted prices and benefit from the prowess of a higher-end processor, better display, and goodies like wireless charging that are a rarity in the budget segment.
However, there are things you must know before picking up a used device. This includes several elements like the condition of the phone, whether it has been serviced with working parts, and even the source of your purchase. Determining these factors will help you decide if it's worth buying a refurbished device, or just picking up a brand new, affordable smartphone. If you're shopping for Samsung phones specifically, this guide ought to help.
It depends on who refurbished it
The first order of business is to discern the differences between new, used, and refurbished phones. Buying brand new from Samsung's official store, or through verified retailers like Amazon or Best Buy, can be a carefree experience, where you benefit from easy exchanges, returns, warranty, or customer support if anything goes wrong. This obviously comes at the cost of paying full price for the Samsung phone you wish to buy.
If you click around on the Samsung website a few times, you will discover its "Certified Re-Newed" range of devices. These are phones that Samsung itself refurbishes and sells at discounted prices to its customers. Sticking to the official source means you are less likely to receive a phone in a poor condition — or, at the very least, reserve the ability to return it free of cost within a specified window. The disadvantage here is the fact that you might not find crazy good deals since you're shopping the manufacturer's own refurbished store.
This is where you might want to delve into third-party resellers that sell Samsung refurbished phones like Best Buy, BackMarket, or Amazon. You have a better chance of catching higher discounts on these marketplaces, and most of them do offer a peace of mind in the form of easy returns or warranties. Lastly, you have platforms like Facebook Marketplace and eBay, where you can purchase used phones directly from other people.
How Samsung's Certified Re-Newed program works
Heading to the official Samsung Certified Re-Newed store is the safest way to buy a refurbished device. At the time of writing, you can buy the Galaxy S21, S22, and S23 series of phones through Samsung's Re-Newed program. You can expect this catalog to be refreshed every year, with the refurbished store offering previous year's flagships at discounted prices.
Samsung refurbishes its phones in four steps, beginning with inspecting the handset and making sure it's not in an unrepairable state. Next, the device is refreshed with a new battery and a different IMEI number — which is essential since it's supposed to be a unique identifier for every phone. If the device has any other defects, like a broken screen, or a dented frame, Samsung replaces those parts as well. The company then thoroughly tests the device. The refurbished phone is then shipped in recycled packaging, with accessories like the SIM ejector tool, and a charging cable.
Purchasing directly from Samsung gets you a one-year warranty on all its certified Re-Newed phones. These phones also come unlocked, which is necessary if you want them to work with all network providers in the US. You can stack up a Samsung Care+ plan even on refurbished phones — this comes with benefits like unlimited repairs, theft and loss protection, and same-day replacements. Lastly, you can choose to trade in an older phone and get an additional discount on a Samsung Re-Newed device.
Buying from a retailer or third-party
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra costs $829 on Samsung's Certified Re-newed store, but less than $400 on Amazon. Likewise, you are sure to find heavier discounts on third-party retailers like Best Buy. Often times, you will find some kind of assurance or return period when buying refurbished devices through popular retailers — but it's not always a given and is essential for you to check if you're getting a warranty.
There are Samsung phones at every price point, like the Galaxy S24 FE that offers a near-flagship experience. The Certified Re-Newed store doesn't list these devices. Platforms like Facebook Marketplace and eBay let individual sellers put up items on sale, where you are likely to find a more expansive selection of Samsung phones. These can come much cheaper than buying through Samsung or official retailers, too.
The risks involved, though, might not be worth the lower prices of used phones. Unless you inspect the phone before purchasing it yourself, all you have to rely on are images and the seller's word. A used phone will also not come with a new battery or repaired parts — unless the previous owner was kind enough to refurbish it. That said, if you know what to look for, you can sometimes catch an impressive deal by buying a used phone instead of a refurbished one. However, there are phones you should avoid buying used, like the first-generation Samsung Galaxy Fold, or the infamous Galaxy Note 7.