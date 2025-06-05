Yes, Apple Sells Refurbished iPhones: Here's How Much It Can Save You Compared To Buying New

As great as iPhones are, they aren't exactly easy on the wallet, especially if you're eyeing the latest models like the iPhone 16 or 15 series. Even the base iPhone 16, for instance, starts at around $829 for the unlocked version. If you're planning to get one, buying directly from Apple is usually the safest option. If the price of your preferred model feels steep, going with a refurbished unit can be a great choice.

Advertisement

Apple sells a range of refurbished products, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and more. The best part is choosing a refurbished iPhone can save you up to 15% compared to buying new. Apple currently sells several refurbished iPhone 15 models on its website. Plus, all refurbished iPhones come unlocked, so you can use them with any carrier you like.

When it comes to pricing, a refurbished iPhone 15 (128GB) goes for $619, compared to $729 for a brand-new one. That's a savings of about $110, or roughly 15%. The same deal applies to the iPhone 15 Pro with 256GB of storage: the refurbished version costs $849, while a new one goes for $999. You can head over to Apple's website to browse all the refurbished iPhone models, look at the available colors, and compare prices. Apple doesn't offer refurbished iPhones in its physical retail stores, so your only option is to order one online. You can have it delivered or pick it up at your local Apple Store.

Advertisement