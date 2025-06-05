Yes, Apple Sells Refurbished iPhones: Here's How Much It Can Save You Compared To Buying New
As great as iPhones are, they aren't exactly easy on the wallet, especially if you're eyeing the latest models like the iPhone 16 or 15 series. Even the base iPhone 16, for instance, starts at around $829 for the unlocked version. If you're planning to get one, buying directly from Apple is usually the safest option. If the price of your preferred model feels steep, going with a refurbished unit can be a great choice.
Apple sells a range of refurbished products, including iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watches, and more. The best part is choosing a refurbished iPhone can save you up to 15% compared to buying new. Apple currently sells several refurbished iPhone 15 models on its website. Plus, all refurbished iPhones come unlocked, so you can use them with any carrier you like.
When it comes to pricing, a refurbished iPhone 15 (128GB) goes for $619, compared to $729 for a brand-new one. That's a savings of about $110, or roughly 15%. The same deal applies to the iPhone 15 Pro with 256GB of storage: the refurbished version costs $849, while a new one goes for $999. You can head over to Apple's website to browse all the refurbished iPhone models, look at the available colors, and compare prices. Apple doesn't offer refurbished iPhones in its physical retail stores, so your only option is to order one online. You can have it delivered or pick it up at your local Apple Store.
Is a refurbished iPhone different from a new one?
It's completely normal to have your doubts about buying a refurbished phone. However, when you buy one directly from Apple, you can count on the quality. When it comes to the device itself, a refurbished iPhone looks and feels just like a new one. Each unit gets a brand-new outer shell, so there are no scratches or signs of wear. Apple also thoroughly cleans, inspects, and tests every device to make sure everything works as it should. Also, since every refurbished iPhone comes with a fresh battery, you don't have to worry about the battery health being an issue.
The only noticeable difference is the packaging, which is labeled "Apple Certified Refurbished" instead of featuring a product photo. Inside the box, though, you'll find the same accessories and cables that come with a brand-new iPhone. Refurbished models also include Apple's standard one-year warranty, and you can choose to extend it by purchasing AppleCare.
Finally, like most Apple products, you can return or exchange the refurbished iPhone within 14 days, as long as you keep the original box and accessories. So, if you are not satisfied with the refurbished model, you can always return it.
Should you buy a refurbished iPhone?
Buying a refurbished iPhone instead of a new one can be a smart choice. There's virtually no difference in terms of quality, performance, and warranty coverage. The best part is you'll save around 15%, which you can put toward accessories, such as a charging adapter, case, or screen protector. It's also better for the environment since buying refurbished helps cut down on electronic waste.
The only issue you might run into is the availability of your preferred iPhone model and color. At the time of writing this, Apple is only offering refurbished models from the iPhone 15 series, specifically iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. So, if you want the latest iPhone 16 or something older, you'll have to rely on third-party retailers instead.
Note that retailers don't follow the same standards when it comes to refurbished products, so it's a good idea to buy from a trusted seller. Also, before you hit "buy," make sure you understand the warranty and the return policy to avoid any problems.