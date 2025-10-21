Refurbished Phones Have Grades — What's The Difference Between A, B And C?

Shopping for a refurbished smartphone? Pay attention to its grade: It can make or break your purchase. Just like in school, refurbished phones get graded on a scale of A, B, C, and sometimes lower. The letter grade is there to let consumers know exactly what condition a pre-owned phone is in before they buy. What's the overall quality of the device? How does it look? Feel? Function? All of these questions factor into the letter grade the device gets.

Unlike used iPhones that get sold "as-is," refurbished ones are previously owned products that have been returned, repaired, and restored to full working order. The letter grade speaks to this: It comes after rigorous testing during a professional inspection to make sure the phone can perform as it should. Manufacturers and resellers clean or replace any faulty parts, reset the software, and assign a grade based on the phone's condition post-makeover.

An A grade represents the highest quality: It looks good, it works right, and you aren't likely to find many issues with the device (if at all). B grades are just as solid on the inside, but the outside might be a little more questionable. We're not talking shattered screens, of course, but you might see some scratches and scuffs here or there. C grades typically don't have performance issues, either, but their physical look and feel might leave a little something to be desired, like deep scratches or noticeable dents.