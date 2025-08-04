Is your Windows laptop battery not lasting as long as it used to on a single charge? High screen brightness, incorrect power settings, and too many applications running in the background are a few of the reasons that could be affecting your laptop battery performance. But in case you have already checked and ensured that the problem is not stemming from any of these things, then there's a strong possibility that there is an issue with your laptop battery itself. You can confirm by looking at your laptop battery report.

Unlike MacBooks, you won't find a dedicated built-in section to check the battery health on your Windows laptop; instead, you will have to execute a command in Command Prompt or Windows PowerShell. Interestingly, the report will also display several other pieces of information related to your laptop battery in addition to its current health status. For instance, you'll find information on how much your laptop battery has degraded over time.

Just as a heads up, it's completely normal for laptop batteries to degrade over time, lasting between two and five years. As a result of this, you will find your laptop battery unable to perform the same way it used to perform in its initial days. That being said, here's how to check the battery health on your Windows 11 laptop.