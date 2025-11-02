13 Of The Best Walmart TVs You Can Buy Under $500, Based On User Reviews
As perhaps the biggest retailer in the world, Walmart has countless electronics for sale at welcoming price points. Of these electronics, TVs are some of the most accessible thanks to the sheer amount of different models in stock. At least one of them is even noted as being among the best Walmart tech items in the whole store, showing how much value they can hold for the average consumer. But there are a few TVs that stand out above the rest — at least, according to people who've managed to try them out for themselves.
Although there are plenty of TV models available at Walmart, you can tell them apart from each other thanks to their model numbers. These will often label various television sets with the specs you can expect from them, as well as grouping up multiple items with similar functions but different sizes or resolutions. Even when trying to cull the store's selection down to the 13 best TVs, there's plenty of overlap between different picks, and it's not so easy to see which one you're actually buying. With focus on some specific model numbers or identifiers, you can make sure you're getting something that most other buyers have absolutely loved.
Onn TVs (100012584-100012590)
The "onn" brand is wholly owned by Walmart, so it's not too surprising that these TVs would be some of the most popular on its storefront. However, there are a few that stand out, particularly starting with the 10001 model numbers. For example, the 43-inch 4K option boasts a 4.4-star average across nearly 6,000 customer reviews, while the 24-inch 720p model has a 4.5-star average across over 64,000. These have the model numbers of 100012584 and 100012590 respectively, and all onn model numbers between those two share similarly-fantastic attention.
Not everyone agrees that Walmart's onn TVs are any good, but most of the positivity for these sets also comes from their price. Every single one of these TVs is under $500, and they manage to have some great specs as well. The most expensive option offers a 65-inch 4K screen and a fairly competitive MSRP of just around $350, while the aforementioned 720p model doesn't even break $80. No matter what you're looking for or how much you're willing to spend, there's likely one onn TV that will appeal to your budget.
Hisense H4 Series
You can find plenty of television sets from Hisense available from Walmart, but there aren't many choices from the brand's H4 Series of models. While not quite falling under the umbrella of the best or worst Hisense TVs, the 40-inch version's its 4.4-star average rating across over 26,000 reviews shows just how many of its buyers are satisfied with their purchase. Its specs are far from impressive, and some of its advertising can be misleading, boasting a "120 motion rate" even though its refresh rate is just 60hz. Even so, a 40-inch 1080p TV for under $120 is hardly a bad buy.
Most customer reviews of this model are positive, but some more critical owners have noted problems with sound quality. This doesn't seem to be a universal issue, with other buyers enjoying the TV's speakers just fine. There are also 32-inch and 43-inch models with plenty of positive reviews, though neither one manages to have nearly as many total ratings. Their prices range from around $120 to around $170 and they all lack greater specs, leaving them as decent budget picks for those who can't spare a few more dollars to get a higher-resolution onn TV.
Hisesne R6 Series
While the Hisense H4 Series lacks much of a presence at Walmart, the R6 Series is another story. These 4K TVs come in various sizes and a few of the very largest ones even surpassing the $500 mark at MSRP. The most popular model stands at 58 inches with a list price of around $300, and its 4.4-star average comes from over 38,000 customer ratings. None of the others come close to its popularity, but the rest of the R6 Series has no greater differences beyond size and weight, so you probably won't miss out on much when choosing a model that's slightly smaller or larger.
In comparison to the onn lineup, the R6 Series is slightly more expensive for a very similar set of features, including 4K resolution and even the Roku OS. When doing more direct comparisons of their capabilities, though, Hisense wins out in just about every area. Better contrast, higher picture quality, and smoother images have allowed owners to enjoy these screens quite a bit more, with the 58-inch setup narrowly beating out the closest similar onn models with a slightly higher average rating. It's really no wonder how Hisense is seen as one of the best Roku TV brands worth buying even today.
Hisense QD6 Series
At under $500, your chance of getting a QLED TV is slim at best. Many of the cheapest QLED TVs you can buy in 2025 aren't available at Walmart, but there are a few exceptions. This includes some select models in the Hisense QD6 Series, particularly the 75-inch version. This model includes 4K AI upscaling, 4 HDMI ports compared to the usual 2 or 3, and additional features for gaming, and it manages to squeeze into this list with its MSRP of just under $480.
The 75-inch QD6 Series has a very impressive 4.7-star average rating on Walmart, but this comes at just over 1,100 reviews compared to the tens of thousands from other TVs. The 43-inch model also has a high average and is set at under $200, making it the cheapest QLED TV on this list, but the low total number of ratings brings that average a bit further into question. Still, 1,100 reviews is not a bad number at all, and over 95% of them are overwhelmingly positive. Considering the size, specs, and overall positivity, getting yourself one of the QD6 Series models might leave you much more satisfied than other budget-conscious options.
Vizio V4K TVs
When it comes to Vizio's products on Walmart, you can see what types of TVs are being sold by the brand by looking at their model numbers. Items like the V4K50M-08 are standard LED TVs with 4K resolution, and on this particular storefront, the biggest differences between them simply amount to their size. The aforementioned model also has a 4.4-star average across over 12,000 customer reviews, showing that it's able to hold its own against rival offerings. The 50-inch choice also has a list price of just under $270, and you can even go as high as 75 inches without breaking that $500 barrier.
One thing to note is that Vizio uses its own operating system across just about every one of its models. All of the previous TVs on this list use Roku with the exception of the Hisense QD6 Series, which uses Google TV instead. When ranking every major smart TV OS from worst to best, Vizio's found itself at the bottom of our list thanks to its lack of features and problematic updates. The models themselves are still fine choices, but some reviewers have shared problems with account requirements and software issues, so you might want to keep that in mind.
Vizio VFD TVs
While Vizio's V4K TVs offer 4K resolution, its VFD models — as the name implies – only go as high as 1080p. While this does limit their overall performance, this has also allowed their prices to go much lower. The most popular model is the VFD43M-08, priced at around $150 and providing yet another 4.4-star average across over 9,000 owner ratings. There are some other full-definition sizes on offer as well as some lesser 720p variants under VHD model numbers, which allows for some good variety if you want to cut costs even further.
We're highlighting the VFD models specifically for their specs and competitive costs, but the lesser VHD TVs aren't anything to sneeze at either. The one place they fall short in is price, with the 24-inch screen set at $20 higher than what you'd get from onn. Going with 1080p could be worthwhile in the long run, since differences in picture quality and panel types will matter more at higher resolutions.
Vizio Quantum TVs
Vizio is one of only three companies to feature on this list with QLED TVs under $500 that have fantastic customer reviews. You might not be able to try out the Quantum Pro selection unless you find a good sale, but the basic Quantum models are another story. You can go as high as 65 inches while skimming under the price limit, or you can go with 43 inches for a price of just around $230. It's not quite the cheapest QLED available at Walmart, but its 4.5-star average across over 1,800 ratings sure makes it one of the most beloved.
As you might expect, all these models support 4K resolution. Compared to the Hisense QD6 Series, Vizio's QLEDs don't have as many HDMI ports or AI upscaling, but they do manage to offer 120hz refresh rates for extremely smooth movements. This is especially relevant for those who own modern gaming consoles, since 120hz doesn't mean 120fps unless you're watching or playing media that supports those speeds. In other words, avid gamers are going to struggle to find a QLED TV that's both better and cheaper than Vizio's.
Philips PFL TVs
Like with Vizio, you can determine what type of Philips TV you're buying through its model number. Those with "PFL" in that number will offer lower resolutions, covering the 720p 32PFL6452/F7 and the 1080p 40PFL6533/F7. At first glance, these TVs aren't very impressive in either specs or price, with the former reaching 32 inches despite its MSRP of over $160 and the latter normally priced at over $220 for just 40 inches. But their contrast ratio is unmatched, reaching a rating of 5,000:1 compared to onn's 3,000:1 or Vizio's 1,200:1.
The biggest reason these TVs make it onto this list are the reviews. They both have at least 3,000 ratings alongside a minimum average of 4.3 stars, showcasing some fantastic customer satisfaction even with their higher prices. Many reviewers went with these primarily due to the reputation of Philips, and that's not too surprising considering its performance when we ranked 16 major TV brands from worst to best. Seeing as how most owners were perfectly satisfied with these models, it seems like the brand is still able to justify that reputation.
Philips PUL TVs
On the higher end of things, you can find the 4K models from Philips under the PUL model numbers. The most popular choice also happens to be the cheapest, with the 60-inch 60PUL7555/F7 coming in at just under $300. The 4.4-star average across over 4,600 ratings follows the trend of these TVs getting some great love from owners, which is something you'll find at every size. If it wasn't for that, the Phillips PUL models might not have even made it onto this list.
Considering their price, there isn't much the PUL TVs manage to offer compared to their competitors. Size is a strong factor here, but the lack of QLED panels or higher refresh rates leaves them somewhat lacking in terms of specs. Even their contrast ratio falls short compared to the PFL models. Even so, they're still a strong choice if size is your main concern, as other 60-inch models aren't going to be much easier to find under $300.
TCL S4 TVs
You'll find many similarities between the 4K TVs previously mentioned on this list and TCL's S4 models. They even manage to stand up to some of their QLED rivals by including four HDMI ports and a wide range of HDR technologies. These S4 TVs also happen to be some of the most popular on the entirety of Walmart's storefront, with every model under $500 boasting over 39,000 customer ratings each. Of course, those ratings average 4.3-4.4 stars, easily qualifying the S4 TVs for a spot here.
As usual, the only differences between each S4 model are size and price. The cheapest one has its MSRP at under $280 for 43 inches, and the most expensive pick below $500 is a 75-inch behemoth priced at around $450. You can also find S3 models alongside the S4 picks for cheaper prices, stripped-down features, and lower resolutions. These aren't nearly as popular, and it's hard to justify going for them compared to other ultra-cheap TVs, but they're still worth mentioning thanks to their own positive ratings.
TCL Q Series
The TCL Q Series models are the last QLED TVs you'll find here. Their ratings aren't quite as impressive as the S4 models, providing a 4.3-star average across just around 1,700, but they manage to be exceptional competitors thanks to their specs and price. The cheapest model is just around $250, stands at 55 inches, and has multiple unique features like an AI-powered processor and a specialized game mode. The most expensive model, meanwhile, has a 75-inch screen and goes for $470.
Interestingly, this series of TVs still makes a few trade-offs. They only have three available HDMI ports and a 60hz refresh rate despite advertising a "120 motion rate" similarly to the Hisense models. In a way, the two brands are pretty much direct competitors when it comes to their QLEDs, offering very similar specs for practically identical prices. If you plan on choosing between a Hisense or TCL QLED for yourself soon, you might as well just go with whichever model happens to be on a deeper discount.
Samsung Crystal UHD TVs
Samsung's presence in Walmart is pretty lacking in the under-$500 price range. The only models you'll find from it are the Crystal UHD TVs, and even these only go up to 65 inches before they start breaking the cost limit. The 55-inch model is the most popular, with a 4.2-star average across over 1,900 ratings, and its MSRP is set at around $350. It's not quite as high of an average as other models, but a great deal of that negativity comes from delivery issues, which doesn't have much to do with the TV itself.
While these TVs are fairly basic in terms of overall specs and features, their biggest benefits come from their integration with their brand's environment. The account requirements can be a major hinderance for some, but anyone invested in Samsung products already will find themselves at home here. These TVs also still manage to have some special traits like a color booster and sound enhancer, allowing for some extra immersion that could even rival its QLED competitors.
LG UQ7070 Series
LG has a decently wide selection of TVs at Walmart, but the biggest reason it shows up here is thanks to the 70-inch UHD model. With its MSRP of around $430, it has a 4.2-star average across over 3,800 ratings, with each cheaper option hardly even reaching 500 total. This also happens to be unique from the other UHD options from the brand, falling under its own UQ7070 lineup as opposed to the more common UA75 Series. There only model like it is a 50-inch screen priced at around $400.
The UQ7070 Series includes a variety of benefits and trade-offs, such as providing AI-powered 4K upscaling but only offering a 60hz refresh rate. There are smaller and larger options available, but you aren't going to easily find them in stock at Walmart. You might get lucky at physical locations, but when shopping online, 55 inches and 70 inches are your only real options for a model from LG that's proven to be well-liked.
Methodology
This article focuses on TVs that boast a 4-star-plus average on Walmart's website, based on at least 1,000 customer ratings. Specs and overall quality are also taken into consideration, but since this is based on user reviews, that's the primary factor for the inclusion of each model. Many would argue that onn TVs aren't worth your time, for example, but their high average and extremely-high total ratings show how they're perfectly acceptable budget picks for the majority of buyers.
Additionally, this article only covers brand-new TVs that are shipped from and sold by Walmart.com. You can likely find cheaper and better models if you dig a little deeper, but it's likely that they'll be refurbished or provided by third-party sellers. Like with Amazon, Walmart's third-party sellers aren't so easy to trust, and any used or open-box models will always come with inherent risks. It might not matter much if you keep an eye out for five things to look for when buying a used TV, but it's something you'll need to keep in mind if you want better deals for highly-rated models than what's included here.