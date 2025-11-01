These Are The Worst-Selling Cars In America In 2025 (So Far)
Buyers looking for a new vehicle have a huge range of options to pick from, with many manufacturers offering traditional combustion-engine vehicles alongside hybrids and BEVs. If you look carefully, it's still possible to buy a diesel in 2025, although if you're not looking for a pickup then your choices are extremely limited. With so much variety already on offer and new models being launched seemingly every month, it's no surprise that there are a few models from big manufacturers that get overlooked by buyers.
These overlooked models sit unsold on dealership forecourts, with inventory piling up as sales figures slump. Research platform CarEdge keeps tabs on these unloved models, and periodically releases new data about the slowest sellers on the market.
The latest data from October 2025 features cars from a variety of segments and price points, with a few surprising entries among the worst performers. CarEdge calculates its rankings by comparing sales figures for each model over the last 45 days to the amount of listings for new examples currently available. According to that data, these 10 cars have the largest unsold backlog of inventory sitting around at dealers.
Audi S4 — 198 days
With 198 days of inventory in stock based on current sales rates, the Audi S4 is proving unpopular with buyers in 2025. The current generation of the S4 launched back in 2017, and the 2025 model year will be the last to bear the name. After that, it is being effectively replaced by the S5 as part of a major revamp of Audi's lineup. Despite its age, the S4 is no slouch, but it's far from groundbreaking. The all-new S5 was introduced for the 2025 model year, boasting improved performance and a sleek new design, all underpinned by entirely new architecture.
With a starting price of $62,700, the new S5 is only slightly pricier than the old S4. Evidently, that's making the S4 a tough sell for Audi dealers. After almost a decade on sale, it simply doesn't have the same visual or performance appeal as its newer stablemates. That said, it's far from the only Audi model that is sitting around in dealerships, with two more of the top 10 slowest selling cars bearing the same four rings on their badges.
Ram 2500 — 200 days
The Ram 2500 received a facelift for the 2025 model year, with a choice of either a 6.4-liter gasoline Hemi V8 engine or a new 6.7-liter Cummins High Output diesel engine. It also received a visual overhaul both inside and out, with a new 14.5 inch infotainment screen available in certain trims. However, this doesn't seem to have been enough to make the 2500 a hit with buyers, with CarEdge reporting 200 days' supply of the truck being currently sat around at dealers.
Prices for the 2500 vary considerably based on its spec, with the base-spec truck starting from around $50,000 but fully loaded examples of the top-spec Limited trim hitting around double that figure. While the 2500 earns a spot on this list thanks to an exceptionally high amount of current inventory, it's the biggest volume seller of the bunch by a notable margin. According to CarEdge, around 8,700 examples of the truck have been sold over the last 45 days. The next most popular car on the list by volume, the VW Taos, sold less than half that amount.
Audi Q8 — 201 days
Another Audi slow seller is its flagship Q8, which has 201 days of supply in inventory according to CarEdge data. It received a mid-life facelift for the 2024 model year, and so for 2025, Audi didn't give the car any major updates. The only addition was standard traffic sign recognition — other than that, the car was unchanged from the previous year. The luxury SUV segment is a fiercely competitive, rapidly evolving one, and this lack of updates can't have helped the Q8's appeal.
For 2025, it seems Audi was focused on other parts of its SUV lineup. The brand launched the RS Q8, which is Audi Sport's most powerful combustion powered car to date, with 631 horsepower on tap. The regular Q8, meanwhile, makes 355 horsepower. It certainly isn't slow, but in an era where electrified SUVs have rewritten the rulebook about the kinds of power that is achievable in luxury family transport, it's not particularly impressive either.
Land Rover Discovery — 202 days
There are plenty of things to know before buying a Land Rover Discovery. Perhaps the biggest thing is that the Discovery has many rivals, with the three-row luxury SUV segment crowded with entries from the likes of Volvo, Acura, Audi, and Lexus. Buyers looking for a British off-roader could also consider any number of models from the JLR stable, with the Defender 110 and 130 being particularly competitive rivals. Then, there's the Range Rover lineup, which includes cheaper models like the Velar alongside the full-fat flagship model.
The Disco's slow sales can be partly blamed on this wealth of in-house competition, with the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, and Defender making up more than three-quarters of all JLR sales in the last quarter according to the company's latest investor report. In North America, JLR sales were down 9% overall compared to the previous year, a fact that the company attributes to the relaunch of the Jaguar brand and the recently implemented tariff program.
That's not good news for JLR overall, and even worse news for the Discovery in particular. The model has slumped to become one of the slowest sellers on the market, even as other JLR models remain in demand with buyers.
VW Taos — 215 days
In SlashGear's review of the 2025 VW Taos, we noted that "something's missing." That something was a hybrid drivetrain, which would have potentially given the car both a performance boost and an economy boost. However, it still likely wouldn't have been enough to make the car fun — or even memorable — to drive. In such a popular segment, memorability matters.
Buyers looking for a small, affordable crossover aren't short on options in today's market, and it's hard to argue that the Taos does anything to stand out. That is, unless you count the Bright Moss Green Metallic paint of our tester, which is available for higher trims alongside the usual palette of grays and blues. Its roominess is also impressive given its overall size, and the car's efficiency figures are decent given its lack of a hybrid powertrain.
However, none of those things are enough to make the Taos a clear winner compared to its swathes of competitors. According to CarEdge, VW managed to sell almost 3,800 instances of the Taos over the 45 days before its latest data was published, but it still wasn't enough to clear its swelling inventory, which sits at 215 days' supply as of October 2025.
Lincoln Aviator — 219 days
While the 2025 Lincoln Aviator can get pricey, it's suitably upscale in its top trims. Leather upholstery abounds, and extras like the 28-speaker audio system and 30-way power adjustable front seats help make the Black Label trim distinct from other trims in the Aviator lineup. The three-row SUV is pitched towards buyers who want a relaxed, easygoing driving experience, with the car's BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving system letting drivers take their hands off the wheel on mapped highways.
The Aviator carves out a lane for itself by mixing traditional luxury elements with modern technology, but it doesn't always get the mix right. We felt that its lack of a hybrid powertrain was a let down, especially since its engine sounded strained under heavy acceleration. Though imperfect, we overall came away with a positive impression of the three-row Lincoln. However, it seems that buyers haven't been won over, since the Aviator currently has an inventory backlog that equates to 219 days' supply at current sales rates.
Ford Mustang — 225 days
After the discontinuation of the Chevrolet Camaro in 2024, the Ford Mustang carries the pony car torch alone. It's still offered with a V8 engine and a manual transmission, a combination that should please purists. Despite its appeal on paper though, the Mustang isn't selling well. Over the last decade, the Mustang's annual sales numbers have been gradually declining, with more than 120,000 buyers purchasing one in 2015, but only 37,485 examples finding homes in 2024.
So far, 2025 hasn't been any better, with CarEdge reporting that 225 days' worth of inventory is currently available for purchase. There's an argument to be made that the modern four-cylinder EcoBoost Mustang isn't really a muscle car, even if it can do a fairly convincing impression of one at times. However, the V8-powered Mustang GT comes with no such caveats. Yet, it's still not enough to make buyers take notice.
The future isn't looking great for Ford's iconic pony car, although for now, Ford has not hinted at any plans to ax the Mustang entirely. However, the fact that the electric Mustang Mach-E crossover is now outselling the combustion-powered Mustang coupe by a significant margin will not have gone unnoticed by bosses at the Blue Oval.
Maserati Grecale — 259 days
The Grecale is Maserati's entry-level model, and the only one of the brand's cars to be available new for less than $100,000. In top-spec Grecale Trofeo guise, it packs a twin-turbo V6 engine with 530 horsepower on offer, and can barrel down a back road just as confidently as handling the morning commute. We also found it to be impressively practical and spacious, and thought it looked more memorable than many other SUVs in its segment.
Unfortunately for Maserati, it seems that potential buyers either don't share those views, or have simply forgotten that the Grecale exists at all. According to CarEdge, just 119 examples were sold over the previous 45 day period — the lowest number of any car on this list — yet 685 are currently listed for sale as new. That equates to an inventory backlog of 259 days of supply, making the Grecale one of the worst-selling SUVs on the market.
Audi A4 — 276 days
Alongside its sportier cousin, the S4, the A4 also makes an appearance on the list of slowest selling cars. Most of the reasons for the A4's slow sales are the same as the S4: it's being replaced by the all-new A5, which both looks fresher and offers better interior space and technology. Just like the S4, the current generation A4 was introduced in 2017, and so is long in the tooth by the standards of its segment.
Audi has an even larger backlog of unsold examples of the A4 than it does of the S4, with 276 days' supply in stock according to CarEdge. That might be bad news for Audi, but it's potentially good news for bargain hunters who don't mind buying an end-of-line car. With such an exceptionally large backlog, there's a good chance that dealers will offer significant incentives to shift the remaining examples of the A4, so there may well be some good deals to be had.
Jaguar F-Pace — 372 days
It isn't just Audi dealerships that are likely to turn to discounting to get rid of their excess inventory. With a whopping 372 days of unsold stock, Jaguar dealers will surely be trying every trick in the book to sell the last examples of the F-Pace on their forecourts. The F-Pace's inventory levels dwarf every other car here, and might prove to be a sticking point for Jaguar given its impending relaunch.
Jaguar's controversial plan is to move upmarket with a new all-electric lineup, with the first model being the divisive Type 00. Some people are coming around to the Jaguar's brash styling, while others maintain that it simply doesn't look like a Jaguar. The production version of the car is set to be launched soon, but the brand's clean slate approach might be off to a flawed start if it can't sell the remaining examples of its F-Pace fast enough.
Convincing buyers to put down a six-figure sum for a new Jaguar EV will be enough of a challenge. However, if potential buyers are arriving at the Jaguar dealership and are greeted by a forecourt full of unsold F-Pace SUVs, then the illusion of a reborn brand really will fall apart.