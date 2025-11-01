These Are The Worst-Selling Cars In America In 2025 (So Far)

Buyers looking for a new vehicle have a huge range of options to pick from, with many manufacturers offering traditional combustion-engine vehicles alongside hybrids and BEVs. If you look carefully, it's still possible to buy a diesel in 2025, although if you're not looking for a pickup then your choices are extremely limited. With so much variety already on offer and new models being launched seemingly every month, it's no surprise that there are a few models from big manufacturers that get overlooked by buyers.

These overlooked models sit unsold on dealership forecourts, with inventory piling up as sales figures slump. Research platform CarEdge keeps tabs on these unloved models, and periodically releases new data about the slowest sellers on the market.

The latest data from October 2025 features cars from a variety of segments and price points, with a few surprising entries among the worst performers. CarEdge calculates its rankings by comparing sales figures for each model over the last 45 days to the amount of listings for new examples currently available. According to that data, these 10 cars have the largest unsold backlog of inventory sitting around at dealers.