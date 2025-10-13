Every Vehicle Affected By The Ford EcoBoost V6 Engine Lawsuit

Ford has not had a good 2025. Not only has it had to deal with major recalls, such as a steering issue that led to the recall of 115,000 trucks and a rearview camera issue that now involves 1.4 million vehicles, but it's also now dealing with a lawsuit involving its 2.7- and 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 engines. The class-action lawsuit, initiated by two owners of EcoBoost V6-powered Fords, follows an NHTSA investigation into 2021 and 2022 Fords with EcoBoost V6 engines, which led to a recall (NHTSA recall number 24V-635) of several V6 Ford and Lincoln models.

The recall, while small compared to others, still involved 90,736 Fords and Lincolns, all powered by either the 2.7- or 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6. Beyond fixing the issue, Ford also extended the warranty for affected vehicles to 10 years or 150,000 miles. But that didn't stop dissatisfied owners from taking the automaker to court. The two plaintiffs suing Ford are Matthew Barkus, from Pennsylvania, and Dan Silberman, from New York. Barkus is a Ford F-150 owner, while Silberman has a Ford Bronco; both have the 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 under the hood.

Beyond the Ford F-150 and Bronco, other models affected include the Ford Edge and a couple of Lincoln SUVs, namely the Aviator and Nautilus. Note that while most of these models used, and continue to use, the EcoBoost V6 beyond 2021 and 2022, those are the only model years affected thus far. Vehicles (and, presumably, engines) outside of this unfortunate two-year period are safe. Unless some other issue pops up later, of course.