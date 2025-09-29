Ford Recall Expands To 1.4M Vehicles From Mustangs To Rangers And More

If you own a Ford from the mid-to-late 2010s, it's time to check your VIN. Ford has just expanded a major 2025 safety recall, now covering 1,456,417 Ford and Lincoln cars, trucks, and SUVs, after reports of rear-view cameras going dark without warning. According to the official filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the cameras can go blank, distort, or even display an inverted image when drivers shift into reverse.

This expansion falls under NHTSA Recall No. 25V-572 (Ford's internal campaign 25S89), essentially building on the earlier recall Ford launched this spring after the first wave of camera failures surfaced. That recall, 25V-270, covered 160,729 vehicles, mostly Super Duty trucks, with the same rear-camera issue. Ford first flagged the issue in April, but a deeper investigation revealed the same defective camera components had made their way into more than a dozen additional models, prompting this much broader recall to cover them all.

Ford says it's already tracked 44,123 global warranty claims, 195 U.S. complaints (VOQs), and 18 minor crashes, with the latter not leading to any injuries thus far. Owner letters are scheduled to begin on September 22, and VIN lookups have already gone live on Ford's recall lookup page.