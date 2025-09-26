More Issues For Ford - Over 115,000 Trucks Have Been Recalled, And Here's Why

Ford has recalled 115,539 trucks across the United States due to an issue that could lead to a loss of steering control while driving. According to a Safety Recall Report shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration dated September 19th, the problem lies with the steering column upper shaft installed in some vehicles. This is in addition to the recall of 700,000 Ford SUVs in August 2025. As of this writing, Ford says it isn't aware of any accidents or injuries reported in relation to the issue.

Steering columns join your steering wheel with the rest of your steering system. Without it, you wouldn't be able to control the direction of your vehicle. If the steering column upper shaft separates, then the driver could lose control while steering, potentially leading to an increased risk of collisions. The report also states that the steering column upper shaft hard slider doesn't meet the anti-pull-apart load specifications set out for safety. The issue was raised for review on June 26, 2025, which sparked an investigation of the upper shaft's design history from July through September.