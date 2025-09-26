More Issues For Ford - Over 115,000 Trucks Have Been Recalled, And Here's Why
Ford has recalled 115,539 trucks across the United States due to an issue that could lead to a loss of steering control while driving. According to a Safety Recall Report shared by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration dated September 19th, the problem lies with the steering column upper shaft installed in some vehicles. This is in addition to the recall of 700,000 Ford SUVs in August 2025. As of this writing, Ford says it isn't aware of any accidents or injuries reported in relation to the issue.
Steering columns join your steering wheel with the rest of your steering system. Without it, you wouldn't be able to control the direction of your vehicle. If the steering column upper shaft separates, then the driver could lose control while steering, potentially leading to an increased risk of collisions. The report also states that the steering column upper shaft hard slider doesn't meet the anti-pull-apart load specifications set out for safety. The issue was raised for review on June 26, 2025, which sparked an investigation of the upper shaft's design history from July through September.
Which models are being recalled, and what should you do if your model is affected?
The recall affects selected F-250, F-350, and F-450 trucks. To be impacted, the vehicles must have been manufactured between February 19th, 2019, and September 30, 2020. Ford estimates that approximately 1% of eligible models have the defective steering column upper shaft. They also aren't produced in Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) order.
To check if your truck is impacted by the recall, call Ford's toll-free number at 1-866-436-7332. You can also contact a Ford or Lincoln dealer. They can look up specific details via the Ford Online Automotive Service Information System (OASIS) database.
Ford will notify owners by mail to instruct them to take their truck to a Ford or Lincoln dealer, where they'll have the steering column inspected and either replaced or modified, free of charge. If the part doesn't pass the inspection, it will be replaced entirely, while parts that do pass the inspection will be adapted to improve their pull-apart retention. Contact with owners about the inspections will be made via mail, with letters being sent out between October 6th and 10th, 2025.