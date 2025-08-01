What Caused Some Ford SUVs To Catch On Fire & Be Recalled?

In July 2025, Ford issued a recall of almost 700,000 vehicles due to potentially defective fuel injectors used in their engines. The recall covers the 2021-2024 model year Bronco Sport and 2020-2022 Escape, with all affected vehicles powered by the 1.5-liter EcoBoost "Dragon" engine. In a safety report filed with the NHTSA, Ford said it had identified eight instances of engine fires that were potentially caused by defective fuel injectors, and estimated that 0.3% of the recalled vehicles are likely to have the defect. No injuries were known to have been caused by the fires at the time the automaker submitted its report.

The fires were reportedly caused by the defective injectors cracking, which caused fuel or vapor to leak to other parts of the engine. Some of that leaked fuel would accumulate on hot engine components such as the turbo or exhaust system. This fuel would then ignite and cause an underhood fire. The report notes that the first sign of a fuel leak from the injector is often a smell of fuel both inside and outside the car, potentially followed by warnings on the instrument cluster.