Ford's EcoBoost V-6 Engine Finds Itself At The Center Of A Lawsuit - Here's Why

The EcoBoost series of engines find themselves powering Ford models of all shapes and sizes, from Fiestas through to the 2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost, plus off-roading and heavy-duty F-Series models, too. While their technology is certainly clever, and even helped Ford to secure some prestigious and impressive awards in the past, it's becoming clear that EcoBoost engines of all varieties might not be the most reliable.

While Ford's smaller three-cylinder engines have been blasted in the spotlight previously, given the 1.0L EcoBoost engines' serious dependability concerns, right now it's the turn of Ford's twin-turbocharged 2.7L and 3.0L V-6 engines. Owners have found that the intake valves are prone to cracking and breaking, which can lead to catastrophic engine failure. Despite efforts to rectify the issues, Ford now finds itself at the center of a lawsuit that's getting a lot of attention due to the number of models, and therefore owners, affected.