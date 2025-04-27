Ford's EcoBoost V-6 Engine Finds Itself At The Center Of A Lawsuit - Here's Why
The EcoBoost series of engines find themselves powering Ford models of all shapes and sizes, from Fiestas through to the 2025 Ford Mustang EcoBoost, plus off-roading and heavy-duty F-Series models, too. While their technology is certainly clever, and even helped Ford to secure some prestigious and impressive awards in the past, it's becoming clear that EcoBoost engines of all varieties might not be the most reliable.
While Ford's smaller three-cylinder engines have been blasted in the spotlight previously, given the 1.0L EcoBoost engines' serious dependability concerns, right now it's the turn of Ford's twin-turbocharged 2.7L and 3.0L V-6 engines. Owners have found that the intake valves are prone to cracking and breaking, which can lead to catastrophic engine failure. Despite efforts to rectify the issues, Ford now finds itself at the center of a lawsuit that's getting a lot of attention due to the number of models, and therefore owners, affected.
A closer look at what's going wrong in the EcoBoost V-6
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration issued a safety recall report in August, 2024 depicting in detail exactly what's going wrong and why with the EcoBoost V-6's internals: "The engine intake valves may have grinding burn and over-specification hardness at the third keeper groove location in the valve."
Grinding burn is damage to the valve's surface that occurs during its manufacture, leading to the valve being too hard, and therefore prone to cracking and breaking. Simply put, too much heat has been generated when grinding the valve, weakening it. The recall notice says that when the intake valve fails as a result of this, the result could be "catastrophic engine damage resulting in a loss of motive power."
On models that qualify for the recall work — a matter determined by Ford inspecting each vehicle — the remedy is to replace the engine entirely. Replacement engines will be equipped with valves that are "within specification for hardness," and therefore unlikely to fail in the same way again.
Who filed the class action lawsuit against Ford?
Two owners of EcoBoost V6-powered Ford models — Matthew Barkus, of Pennsylvania, and Dan Silberman, of New York — decided to file a class action lawsuit against the brand, claiming they never would have purchased their vehicles if they had known the V-6 EcoBoost engines were defective.
Barkus owns a Ford F-150, and Silberman owns a Ford Bronco – both of which are covered by the recall Ford issued. The two are seeking around $5 million from Ford, although it's unclear whether they will win the case, as Ford has made what many would consider to be reasonable efforts to remedy the situation.
The NHTSA's recall notice, which affects cars in the United States, states that "dealers will perform an engine cycle test and replace the engine as necessary, free of charge." The models affected include the Ford Bronco, Edge, Explorer and F-150, plus the Lincoln Navigator and Aviator. Only models produced in 2021 and 2022 are affected — cars manufactured outside of this window are not equipped with the defective valves.