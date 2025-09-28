5 Uses For Your Android Tablet's USB-C Port

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Android tablets are better than ever, with powerful processors and dazzling displays. But one of their most underrated features is the USB-C charging port. Most people use the Type-C port solely to top up on power, ignoring the nearly unlimited possibilities it unlocks. Of course, your tablet's USB-C port is great for just about anything you'd expect. You can plug in flash drives or SSDs to transfer files, connect a mouse or keyboard, or mirror the display on an external monitor or TV with the right type of USB-C adapter. Those are far from your only options, though.

With over a decade of using and writing about Android tablets, I've found some truly game-changing uses for their USB-C ports. For instance, here's a relatively simple tip: using a USB cable and an app like spacedesk, you can turn your Android tablet into a second display for your Windows PC. But that's just the start; I had to squeeze it in up here because there are far more exciting applications for that multitalented little connector. So, here are five things your Android tablet is capable of thanks to its USB-C port, and how to set them up.