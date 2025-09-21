Every Vehicle Affected By The GM L87 Engine Lawsuit

Recently, nearly one million drivers were reported to be at risk of a dangerous engine defect found in various vehicles. If you're experiencing common problems with GM's L87 V8 engine, there's a good chance that this lawsuit applies to you. It's also something you'll want to avoid as much as possible since a defect like this can cause your vehicle to stall in the middle of a busy highway. Numerous drivers have already suffered from this exact scenario, so anyone with this engine under their hood should take steps to avoid falling victim to it as well.

You probably won't have to worry about this issue if your vehicle isn't a Cadillac, Chevrolet, or GMC model from 2019-2024, and you certainly won't have to worry about it if your vehicle isn't a pickup truck or SUV. The lawsuit only covers those specific manufacturers and model years, so a brand-new 2025 vehicle isn't subject to this issue. Still, it might be worth giving your vehicle a second look if it has GM's L87 6.2L V8 powertrain. After all, you might never know just how widespread these problems really are until it's too late — just like owners of the models on this list.