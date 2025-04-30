Common Problems With GM's L87 V8 Engine
Problems occurring with new cars and their powertrains are nothing new. Just a quick search on the internet for EcoBoost engine reliability problems, or Honda's 3.5-liter V6 crankshaft problem — which was one of the biggest engine recalls in history – will quickly reveal that these things do happen from time to time. However, the latest engine to step into the unfortunate limelight is GM's L87 unit – a 6.2-liter V8 which powers a wide range of Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC models, namely pickup trucks and SUVs.
Unfortunately for both GM and owners of affected models, the L87 suffers from some serious reliability concerns, with numerous owners reporting running problems and even total engine failure of nearly-new models with extremely low mileage. The result is that GM has sent out a NHTSA-estimated 877,710 models with potentially serious faults, and the fix isn't easy either. In an effort to begin addressing the troublesome powertrains, GM has issued a recall on those models, and a stop-sale order has been put in force as well, to ensure no more customers take delivery of faulty L87-powered GM products.
The L87 V8 engine suffers from costly internal failures
The most common problem with the GM L87 engine is that, according to the NHTSA, "a bearing failure that may result in either engine seizure or breaching of the engine block by the connecting rod." Ultimately, this failure can easily result in a "loss of motive power of the vehicle, which may lead to an increased risk of a crash resulting in injury and/or property damage".
All vehicles that are being recalled will first undergo a dealer inspection, which will establish if internal and presumably irreparable damage has been caused to the L87's internals. For those engines that do pass the inspection, GM will supply and fit a new oil filter and oil cap, in addition to adding 0W-40 oil — which is of a higher viscosity than the oil supplied as standard.
Engines that do not pass the inspection will ultimately be up for a complete rebuild or replacement. The NHTSA reports that, "owner notification letters are expected to be mailed June 9, 2025," so those with affected vehicles can expect to hear from GM in the coming months.
What models are equipped with the faulty L87 engine?
Adding salt to the wound is the fact that many of GM's best-selling products have been rolling out the door for the last five years with the faulty L87 engine equipped under their hoods, which is why the recall affects such a huge amount of SUVs and trucks.
The list of affected models is as follows:
-
2021–2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
-
2021–2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
-
2021–2024 Chevrolet Suburban
-
2021–2024 GMC Sierra 1500
-
2021–2024 GMC Yukon
-
2021–2024 GMC Yukon XL
-
2021–2024 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV models
It is worth noting that not all examples of these models will have left the factory with L87 engines under the hood. For example, the Escalade was available with a 3.0-liter Duramax diesel engine, so owners need not worry if they see their car on the list, if they have a model which sports something other than the L87 V8 up front.