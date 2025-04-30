Common Problems With GM's L87 V8 Engine

Problems occurring with new cars and their powertrains are nothing new. Just a quick search on the internet for EcoBoost engine reliability problems, or Honda's 3.5-liter V6 crankshaft problem — which was one of the biggest engine recalls in history – will quickly reveal that these things do happen from time to time. However, the latest engine to step into the unfortunate limelight is GM's L87 unit – a 6.2-liter V8 which powers a wide range of Chevrolet, Cadillac, and GMC models, namely pickup trucks and SUVs.

Unfortunately for both GM and owners of affected models, the L87 suffers from some serious reliability concerns, with numerous owners reporting running problems and even total engine failure of nearly-new models with extremely low mileage. The result is that GM has sent out a NHTSA-estimated 877,710 models with potentially serious faults, and the fix isn't easy either. In an effort to begin addressing the troublesome powertrains, GM has issued a recall on those models, and a stop-sale order has been put in force as well, to ensure no more customers take delivery of faulty L87-powered GM products.