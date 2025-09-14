5 Of The Smallest V12 Engines Ever Made

There is a range of common adjectives that come to mind when we think of V12 engines. "Smooth" is one, evidenced by engines like the V12 that powers the ultra-luxe Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II. "Expensive" is probably another common adjective, since most modern V12-powered vehicles have eye-watering price tags. "Powerful" is also a given, what with cars like the Aston Martin Valkyrie and its headline-grabbing 1,000-hp V12. There are doubtless many more that have popped into mind as you read this, but one that likely hasn't is "small."

Most V12s are quite large engines, at least compared to the more mundane options we encounter daily. However, despite that, there have been a handful of V12 engines over the years that are genuinely quite compact. Some of these, like the Cosworth GMA engine, are only small by the standards of V12s, while others, such as Ferrari's immortal Colombo V12, are small no matter the cylinder count. And it's these engines we want to celebrate by journeying through the history of small V12 engines.

A quick note before we start, though: We're limiting this list to V12 engines that have powered road- or track-going cars, so we won't be discussing any mini V12 engine kits here. While they're fascinating products, we decided it would be unfair to pit vehicle engines up against these tiny marvels. But with that out of the way, let's get started.