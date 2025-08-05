5 Of The Smallest V8 Engines Ever Made

If you're like the average petrolhead, the notion of a V8 engine likely first brings to mind large-displacement and big-power made famous by many of the iconic big block engines from the likes of GM, Chrysler, and Ford. Even if your tastes gravitate toward exotic — but no less powerful — flat-plane V8s, you'll still probably be thinking of 4.0-liter and larger V8s like the one in the Lamborghini Temerario. But not every V8 has to be that big, and there have been plenty of compact V8s over the years.

We're not talking about engines that are small for a V8, either. Some have displacements that wouldn't look out of place on a four- or six-cylinder engine. From the 2.0-liter engines from Italian marques Fiat and Ferrari, to the surprisingly small (for an American automaker) 2.2-liter Ford Flathead that debuted in the mid-1930s, and the quirky 2.5-liter Tatra V8, more than a few carmakers have dipped their toes into the world of small V8 engines, be it for taxation purposes or otherwise.

A quick note before we start: there have been more 2.0-liter V8s than we'll discuss here, but we opted not to include them to have a more varied list that could encompass a few lesser-known (but still small) V8s. We have nothing against Lamborghini or Alfa Romeo, but they unfortunately had to take a back seat this time around.