The Slowest Modern Ferraris—and What Held Them Back

Every Ferrari model since 1951 has been able to reach at least 120mph. If Ferrari is going to build a slow car, then there must be a reason for it. Looking at why Ferrari would build a car with a lower top speed than its other models tells you something about what Enzo was thinking at the time. Ferrari began setting standards for taste and performance from the beginning of the company, but it also worked the other way around. Regulations, changing styles, the intended use — and the intended buyer — were all in mind.

Advertisement

None of the cars listed below made our list of the greatest Ferraris of all time. This does not mean that they are bad cars or any cheaper than other Ferraris. The main difference lies in that these are the cars that reflect changes, and not those that lead the way for everyone else.