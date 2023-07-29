8 Beautiful Classic Cars You've Probably Never Heard Of

From the best-known brands to the most obscure boutique outfits, there are models from every carmaker that eventually slip into obscurity as the industry moves on and enthusiast numbers dwindle. Often, these cars never sold in high numbers to begin with, and so end up being unceremoniously axed only to be rediscovered decades later by a new generation of car collectors. Who knows, perhaps a few of 2023's discontinued cars might even become desirable classics one day.

Among the hordes of forgotten car models from years past, some stand out as being particularly stunning and undeserving of their overlooked status. In many cases, these head-turning cars also sported groundbreaking performance to match their looks. However, even though they might be desirable among a niche group of collectors who recognize their importance, they remain forgotten about by most enthusiasts.

To highlight just how many gorgeous classics can be found by combing through the archives, we've highlighted eight of our top picks from years past. A few of these have begun in recent years to see a revival in their fortunes — even if most people have still never heard of them.