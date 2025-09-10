5 Classic Cars That Had Digital Dashboards Way Before They Hit Mainstream

Digital dashboards are now the norm, with many cars featuring 14-inch or larger screens, or even multiple infotainment screens alongside digital instrument clusters that have replaced the analog gauges of old. But while this digital- and screen-overload is almost unavoidable now, most of you will likely remember a time when this wasn't the case, and analog dials and physical knobs were the only way to go.

While BMW's much-maligned iDrive touchscreen from 2002 and the arguably market-redefining 17-inch unit in the 2013 Tesla Model S are undoubted touchstones in the move from analog to digital, they weren't the first to do so. The earliest cars to go digital emerged decades before BMW's first iDrive-equipped model, with a selection of automakers in the late 1970s and 1980s deciding to replace outmoded dials and knobs with fancy all-digital interfaces. These made use of CRT displays, LEDs, and vacuum-fluorescent displays (VFDs) to offer buyers a new way to interface with their vehicles — aided, undoubtedly, by the brand-new and exciting world of microprocessors, which were coming into their own at the time.

Looking back, it's easy to feel like these cars were a bit too on the cutting edge. Unreliable electronics plagued some, while others would revert to analog dials when a successor emerged. Despite their fleeting and arguably dated nature, let's take a walk down memory lane and celebrate the pioneers of the digital car interiors that characterize our motoring lives today.