5 Semi Truck Brands Owned By Daimler

The name Daimler is indelibly associated with the automobile. Gottlieb Daimler essentially invented the modern gas engine, paving the way for the motorcar as we know it, and Daimler Truck is a direct continuation of that heritage. Founded in 2019 as a subsidiary of Daimler AG — the brand that owns Mercedes-Benz, now known as the Mercedes-Benz Group — before being spun off as its own company in 2021, Daimler Truck is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy vehicles and buses.

Similar to other large companies such as Traton, owner of semi-truck brands like Scania and MAN, Daimler Truck has a handful of heavy vehicle brands under its ownership across North America, Europe, and the Far East. Mercedes-Benz Trucks is an expectedly big part of the Daimler Truck business, given its history with Daimler AG. However, the company also owns the well-known American trucking brand Freightliner and the Japanese truck manufacturer Fuso, alongside a few other brands.

Before we dive into the semi-truck brands that Daimler owns, it's worth noting that the German corporation also has a hand in semi-truck parts and servicing. Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) also owns Detroit Diesel, makers of the 500-hp DD15 diesel engine, DTNA Parts — which manufactures components for DTNA brands Freightliner and Western Star — and Elite Support, a network of service agents for said DTNA subsidiaries. Buses are also a big part of the Daimler Truck empire, and it even has a financial services arm that helps companies transition to zero-emissions logistics.