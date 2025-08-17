4 Major Semi Truck Brands Owned By Traton

Corporate ownership is a reality of the world we live in. Many of the brands we encounter in our daily lives are owned by other brands, some of which, in turn, are owned by other brands. Amazon, for example, owns a wide range of sites and services, some of which you may not have realized are Amazon companies. But at least Amazon is a parent company most of us will recognize. When it comes to the world of heavy-duty and long-haul trucking, that isn't always the case.

Traton is a perfect example. Whereas some other trucking companies, such as Paccar, produce products and components, Traton likely isn't going to be a name you spot when you take a cursory look at a semi-truck. But that doesn't mean Traton is a small company. Traton is a division of the larger Volkswagen Group — giving its parent company the honor of being one of the few car brands that also makes semi-trucks — and was formerly known as Volkswagen Truck & Bus GmbH from 2015 to 2018.

Traton's history, and that of the brands it owns, is a somewhat complex series of name changes, investments, and acquisitions, which we'll cover as we look at the separate brands under its ownership. But what you need to know for now is that Traton currently owns four big names in the trucking space, with its footholds in Europe, North America, and South America making it one of the three primary manufacturers of commercial vehicles alongside Daimler Truck and the Volvo Group.