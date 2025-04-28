8 Car Brands That Make Semi Trucks

Building trucks is tough. Some of the biggest carmakers in the world tried their hand at building semi-trucks and then withdrew from the market. Dodge's Big Horn semi-truck failed. GMC and Chevrolet used to sell semi-trucks, but neither of these brands offers one today. Ford used to sell heavy-duty trucks in the United States, including its L-series, which was available as a semi-truck, but it sold that line of business to Freightliner in the late 1990s. It's worth noting that Ford still sells heavy-duty trucks overseas, using Ecotorq engines, sophisticated aerodynamics, and high-tech features for efficient transport.

The industry's competitive nature has led to many acquisitions and mergers. Of the seven truck brands that still build heavy-duty trucks in North America, Kenworth and Peterbilt belong to an Oregon-based parent company called PACCAR (which also owns the DAF brand overseas), Freightliner and Western Star are part of Daimler Trucks, International is owned by Volkswagen's Traton Group, and Mack is owned by Volvo Trucks North America, which also builds trucks here under its own brand. As we'll see below, the situation is similar overseas. It seems that allying with other truck builders offers advantages, including for passenger car manufacturers who build trucks.

Semi-trucks come with a vocabulary of their own. Semi-trucks in the USA are also known as semi-trailer trucks, tractor-trailer trucks, or simply semis. In the U.K. and Australia, the big rigs are referred to as articulated lorries. In continental Europe and elsewhere, they are often called tractor units. Plus, most semi-trucks are Class 8 trucks, although a few specialized trucks that pull super-heavy loads are Class 9. Cab sizes, engines, and other features vary based on the truck's intended use.

