Why Isuzu Discontinued Car Sales In The US

In the modern era, there are dozens of car manufacturers to choose from, with, surprisingly, a few companies owning all of the major brands in the world. Names like Ford, Toyota, and numerous others are present on streets around the world, helping individuals from several countries safely get where they need to go. However, not all car brands are available worldwide, as a few have come and gone from certain regions over the years. One of these is Isuzu — the brand responsible for rides like the VehiCross, a cool cult classic or an ugly SUV, depending on who you ask — which used to provide drivers in the United States with cars and trucks alike not so long ago.

In 2008, Isuzu announced that it planned to leave the U.S. passenger vehicle market, officially doing so the following year. The news came after the brand had spent 27 years in the country, but why was the major decision ultimately made? The main motivating factor was the brand's severely declining sales, with it being responsible for just over 7,000 of the 16 million new vehicles sold in the previous calendar year. The fact that the General Motors-manufactured Isuzu Ascender and i-Series pickup were discontinued didn't evoke a sense of longevity for the brand in the U.S. either.

With that, the diminishing presence of Isuzu in the U.S. disappeared pretty much entirely, at least when it came to passenger vehicles.

