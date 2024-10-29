The Big Horn: Why Dodge's First Semi-Truck Was Doomed To Fail

When you think of Dodge, history defining trucks like the memorable Power Wagon pickup that was America's first 4WD truck, the special Dodge Li'l Red Express truck, and the 2004 Ram SRT-10 may immediately come to mind. But there was a brief time in the automotive industry back in the 70s where Dodge was poised to become known in the semi-truck arena as well. The automaker has been manufacturing rugged and dependable pickups since 1914 with the release of the 30-35, and crafted a formidable reputation for their tough vehicles used by the military, so why not try their hand at big rigs?

In 1973, Dodge introduced the Big Horn semi-truck, with a brawny front end, dramatic swooping lines, and robust fenders. However, this big rig had some underlying problems with its design that made it uncomfortable, loud, and a challenge to drive for anyone but veteran truckers. Receiving significant negative feedback from the trucking industry, only 261 Big Horn semis were made over the course of two years ending in 1975, according to TruckingInfo.com.