The Big Horn: Why Dodge's First Semi-Truck Was Doomed To Fail
When you think of Dodge, history defining trucks like the memorable Power Wagon pickup that was America's first 4WD truck, the special Dodge Li'l Red Express truck, and the 2004 Ram SRT-10 may immediately come to mind. But there was a brief time in the automotive industry back in the 70s where Dodge was poised to become known in the semi-truck arena as well. The automaker has been manufacturing rugged and dependable pickups since 1914 with the release of the 30-35, and crafted a formidable reputation for their tough vehicles used by the military, so why not try their hand at big rigs?
In 1973, Dodge introduced the Big Horn semi-truck, with a brawny front end, dramatic swooping lines, and robust fenders. However, this big rig had some underlying problems with its design that made it uncomfortable, loud, and a challenge to drive for anyone but veteran truckers. Receiving significant negative feedback from the trucking industry, only 261 Big Horn semis were made over the course of two years ending in 1975, according to TruckingInfo.com.
The Big Horn cab was cramped and outdated
Life on the road, especially for a long-haul trucker is not an easy one due to erratic work hours, stress, and extended hours behind the wheel unable to physically move around. Therefore, it's critical that a semi-truck offer a cabin as ergonomic and modern as possible. Unfortunately, drivers quickly learned that the interior of the Big Horn appeared as if it was lifted from the previous decade, and was deceptively narrow on the inside, especially considering the extra wide front end. Unsurprisingly, given the choice, many truckers preferred alternative semi models that offered them more space.
Not only was the cab snug, but it didn't come with a few features many consider mandatory: a heat shield and power steering. A modern diesel engine typically operates around 200 degrees, and without protection from the hot temperatures coming from under the hood, a driver could quickly become uncomfortably warm inside the cab.
Additionally, a trucker was required to wrestle with the Big Horn steering wheel while not receiving any powered assistance, creating more work to maneuver the big rig. This was particularly problematic while navigating at slow speeds, requiring considerable effort from the driver.
The Big Horn does have a following despite its drawbacks
While Dodge ultimately decided to shelf their attempt at a semi-truck, the Big Horn is fondly remembered by some with several models still out in the wild today. Connoisseurs of the trucking industry, Jim and Alice Sercombe, have completely restored and personalized a classic 1975 Dodge Big Horn, which attracts attention at big rig shows like the Mid-America Trucking Show located in Louisville.
For those into collecting historical automobiles, there are still some Big Horn trucks for sale, although be prepared for sticker shock due to its rarity. For example, a 1975 Dodge Big Horn was listed in late 2023 on Allstar-Auctions.com and sold for $100,941.90.
The brief attempt by Dodge over 50 years ago to craft a semi-truck may not have succeeded in the short term; however, looking back and beyond some of the Big Horn's flaws, it achieved a place in trucking's past and remains a memorable entry in the halls of automotive history. Today, the most popular semi-truck brands in America provide more comfortable and cutting-edge features than models did from the past, but some might argue they lack the unique character and spirit of the classic Big Horn.