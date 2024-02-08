Here's Why European Trucks Look So Different From What We See In America

Semi-trucks remain one of the backbones of modern industry, handling a huge portion of domestic shipping. If your products aren't coming in on a plane or a train, they're coming in on a truck. Whether you're in the United States or one of the many member nations of the European Union, semi-trucks are a common sight on the highway. However, while you can see trucks all over the place on both continents, the exact image of the vehicles on the road will vary in a few small yet crucial ways.

The classic big rig is a staple of American iconography, with its protruding front and massive trailer. European trucks, on the other hand, often have flatter fronts and smaller bodies. While it's easy to dismiss this difference as a matter of regional aesthetics, there are actually a handful of very good reasons for these design differences, including safety measures, local regulations, and the comfort of the drivers.