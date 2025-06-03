Yes, Kenworth Makes An Electric Semi-Truck - Here's How It Compares To Tesla's

Though headlines and social media have been dominated by Tesla's all-electric truck, the Semi, since its much-awaited release, it is certainly not the only player in the game. With its T680E, one of the most respected and well-known names in heavy-duty trucking, Kenworth has also entered the electric scene. The issue is no longer centered around the feasibility of electric trucks but also on how competitors in the section will differentiate themselves, with these two industry titans soon to be going head-to-head when it comes to electrifying the long haul.

Advertisement

The Kenworth T680E is a Class 8 truck that steps into the electric frontier with a familiar face. Built on Kenworth's current platform, it features a PACCAR ePowertrain and many other Kenworth components that operators are familiar with. By contrast, Tesla's Semi is a clean-sheet design with futuristic aesthetics and promises of next-generation performance, including a tri-motor setup, class-leading tech and power, and a max range of up to 500 miles.

Still, the numbers only tell one side of the tale. When comparing the Kenworth T680E and Tesla Semi, the specs only tell half the tale. The T680E and the Semi are a clash of ideologies, a legacy powerhouse and a disruptive tech player changing the transportation scene. Each truck shines in its own way and equally has areas where it falls.

Advertisement