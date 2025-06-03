Yes, Kenworth Makes An Electric Semi-Truck - Here's How It Compares To Tesla's
Though headlines and social media have been dominated by Tesla's all-electric truck, the Semi, since its much-awaited release, it is certainly not the only player in the game. With its T680E, one of the most respected and well-known names in heavy-duty trucking, Kenworth has also entered the electric scene. The issue is no longer centered around the feasibility of electric trucks but also on how competitors in the section will differentiate themselves, with these two industry titans soon to be going head-to-head when it comes to electrifying the long haul.
The Kenworth T680E is a Class 8 truck that steps into the electric frontier with a familiar face. Built on Kenworth's current platform, it features a PACCAR ePowertrain and many other Kenworth components that operators are familiar with. By contrast, Tesla's Semi is a clean-sheet design with futuristic aesthetics and promises of next-generation performance, including a tri-motor setup, class-leading tech and power, and a max range of up to 500 miles.
Still, the numbers only tell one side of the tale. When comparing the Kenworth T680E and Tesla Semi, the specs only tell half the tale. The T680E and the Semi are a clash of ideologies, a legacy powerhouse and a disruptive tech player changing the transportation scene. Each truck shines in its own way and equally has areas where it falls.
The Kenworth T680E: Tradition meets electrification
Being purely a truck manufacturer and not a car brand that makes semi-trucks, Kenworth's T680E is a product of its heritage. The T680E is powered by modular battery packs that allow for flexible wheelbase configurations and three different sets of capacities and ranges. In its most powerful form, a fully charged T680E provides up to 200+ miles of range from a 500 kWh setup, and it has a recharge time of roughly three hours while supporting DC fast charging using the SAE CCS1 standard. The T680E targets fleets running predictable, short-range loops, meaning it's great for regional haul, pickup and delivery, and drayage applications.
For those concerned with buying for their fleet, Kenworth's vast dealer and service network helps the T680E's cause as well. The well-known and familiar cab layout, aerodynamic design, and quiet, torque-rich performance that electric propulsion offers will be much appreciated by drivers. Although its range and acceleration cannot equal Tesla's flashier Semi, Kenworth's history and pragmatic, no-nonsense approach could be just what conventional logistics operations are looking for.
More importantly, the T680E is electrifying a model that already works rather than trying to recreate the wheel. Kenworth's T680E is a convincing option for businesses trying to decarbonize their operations in a way that doesn't escalate the pains of using a radically different platform.
Tesla's Tech-Laden Semi
For good reason, Tesla's Semi piques great interest. Its promised specs — 500 miles of range, 0-60 mph in 20 seconds, 70% charge in 30 minutes with the company's Semi Chargers, and a centered driver position more evocative of a race car than a rig — paint a picture of the future. Thanks to its leading battery technology and Tesla Autopilot features, the Semi is expected to increase safety and lower driver tiredness. Tesla also claims that operators will see a cost savings of $150,000 in the first three years of ownership, based on fuel savings alone.
Although Tesla's truck promises to be revolutionary, only a few units of the Semi have made it to customers before production was stalled again, with PepsiCo receiving the first deliveries in late 2022. On the other hand, Kenworth's T680E is already in its next generation and is being included in fleet operations. This difference captures a fundamental conflict: innovation versus application. Kenworth's semi-truck may not have the mind-blowing specs to compete with the Tesla, but at least it's hitting the ground running.
Regarding servicing, Kenworth's years of operation and national support structure give it a clear advantage over Tesla's very limited experience. While Tesla's Semi may one day change long-distance transportation forever, Kenworth is focused on electrifying today's reality. Though less flashy, the T680E could be the more sensible option for fleet operators seeking a familiar solution now rather than in a few years.