5 Settings To Turn Off On Your iPhone

Apple Intelligence looked like a revelation when it was first unveiled. On-device intelligence features that can do anything on your phone with a voice command, and know you personally like a butler? I'll take two. Then Apple Intelligence face-planted. Hard. It was discovered that Apple had effectively made up the new Siri 2.0. The features it did ship were lackluster at best. You've got some okay writing tools, a decent emoji maker, notification summaries, and a Google Lens equivalent (Visual Intelligence) that isn't terrible. iOS 26 adds a couple more cool ones, like Live Translation for calls and call screening. But that big Siri upgrade that wowed everyone at WWDC? That's not coming until 2026, and it wouldn't be unfair to say it's probably not going to be as powerful as that original presentation, either. Despite how disappointing Apple Intelligence is, it's installed by default on supported phones — and can take up to 7 GB of space.

If you're not using it — or using it sparingly — then we recommend disabling it entirely. Let Apple get its crap together first, and in the meantime you'll save on storage space and battery life. Head to the Settings app > Apple Intelligence & Siri and switch off the toggle for Apple Intelligence.

Keep in mind that if it's a specific feature that's bothering you, some can be individually disabled. Take those Mail summaries. In Settings > Apps > Mail. Under Message List, turn off the toggle for Summarize Message Preview. Keep in mind, this is only going to apply if your device supports Apple Intelligence in the first place. Only the iPhone 15 Pro onward does, but it does include budget devices like the new Apple iPhone 16e.