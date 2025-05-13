You May Be Entitled To A Piece Of Apple's $95M Siri Lawsuit Settlement - Here's How To File A Claim

In January earlier this year, Apple agreed to settle a lawsuit by agreeing to pay $95 million in a case alleging violation of user privacy. At the center of the case was the Siri voice assistant, accused of eavesdropping on conversations of users who owned an Apple device, such as iPhones and iPads, among others. The key argument was that Apple recorded user conversations every time they accidentally activated the voice assistant, and that these recordings were shared with partners for targeted advertising. The lawsuit was filed back in 2019, and it took years of back-and-forth between plaintiffs and Apple to finally settle it in court.

Notably, this was a class-action lawsuit, which means all the people who signed up as supporters of the case based on shared experiences would receive a small sum of the $95 million settlement amount. In this case, some of the class action members allege that following their real-world conversations about restaurants and shoe brands, they saw ads for the specific products they were talking about. In one case, an individual was served an ad for a product that was only privately discussed with their doctor.

The lawsuit was filed after Apple introduced the "Hey Siri" hot word system for summoning the virtual assistant. Over the years, Google and Amazon also followed the same approach for Google Assistant (now Gemini) and Alexa, respectively. Just like Apple, Amazon also found itself in the privacy hot waters over numerous instances where Alexa recorded intimate conversations.

