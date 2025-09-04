5 Affordable Home Depot Tools For Your Home Improvement Projects
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Home Depot is an invaluable ally for homeowners seeking to tackle all sorts of home improvement projects. No matter which part of the country you call home, there's likely a Home Depot store nearby, ready to serve you. The outlet is known for its vast aisles and cavernous interior, holding stocks of just about any kind of equipment, accessory, or fastener you might need (and frequently at better prices than competitors like Ace Hardware). There are also fairly substantial garden centers and plenty of outdoor tools and power equipment to make tackling home improvement jobs both inside and out a bit simpler. DIYers can even rent equipment of all sorts from Home Depot.
Home Depot is a source of great deals from time to time. The retailer offers competitive pricing and match guarantees to help you get the most for your buck. At certain points throughout the year, you'll enjoy even greater savings with seasonal markdowns or end-of-year product line revamps in which older tool models are discounted.
The following five tools offer solid affordability and comprehensive functionality to add important coverage areas to your toolbox ahead of whatever your next home improvement project might look like. They include valuable price markdowns as well as a range of tools that deliver broad project coverage.
Ridgid 18V Brushless Jigsaw Kit
Jigsaws allow for curvy cuts and can be used alongside your drill to create plunge cuts that begin and end closer to the center of a workpiece. Many people will already have a jigsaw in their toolkit, but for those who don't, the Ridgid18V Brushless Jigsaw Kit is an excellent option. The brand is a Home Depot exclusive and is widely considered a quality, entry-to-mid-tier contractor's tool brand. Ridgid offers favorable price tags alongside feature-rich tool builds and excellent warranty coverage. The brand's jigsaw exhibits this nicely. It operates with four orbital settings as well as a four-mode speed selector to dial in exact cutting specifications. The tool-free bevel adjustment allows for up to 45 degrees of play, and the tool features a variable speed trigger to fine-tune your cutting motion even further.
The tool is also vacuum attachment compatible and features a dust blower switch to help quickly and efficiently move debris away from the cut line. This tool is offered as a kit that comes with a charger, soft case, and two 4.0 Ah batteries for $278. If you're just getting into DIY renovations and don't yet have a jigsaw, this tool is ideal. Likewise, for those in the market for a new cutting implement to replace an old, trusted asset or a cheap, early-stage filler piece, Ridgid makes for a great selection.
DeWalt 15 Amp Corded 8-1/4-Inch Jobsite Table Saw (with compact saw stand)
The DeWalt 15 Amp Corded 8-1/4-Inch Jobsite Table Saw will be a powerful addition to your workspace. Table saws are a major upgrade for those who have been fiddling in the DIY desert with lesser cutting equipment. There's absolutely nothing wrong with gear like circular saws and miter saws, but the sheer volume of capability that the table saw offers makes it a tool that can't be overlooked for long. Woodworkers need this piece of equipment, as do builders and many others. If your tasks include cutting boards, the table saw will handle the job. Where table saws excel is in cutting boards lengthwise. A miter saw can provide crisp, angled cuts across the board, but it can't rip one down its long dimension.
DeWalt is an ideal choice in many power tool fields, and its corded table saw is a great addition to any jobsite or workshop. The tool comes with a compact stand and provides a rack and pinion telescoping fence rail to help lock in perfect cuts every time. Moreover, the table saw features a 24.5-inch rip capacity, allowing you to split 4-by-8 sheets of plywood or OSB down the middle. This isn't something that every table saw can accomplish. The tool provides onboard storage for its integral equipment and features a metal roll cage to add durability when used in highly demanding environments. It's listed at Home Depot with a $40 discount at $429.
Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder
The Ryobi 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 4-1/2-Inch Angle Grinder is a great addition to any home improver's toolkit. The power tool might feel out of place for those who primarily work with wood, but once you uncover a job that requires an angle grinder, you'll frequently run into other tasks fit for one. An angle grinder can help support in weld-free rust repair on a project vehicle, or provide the cutting power necessary to craft or demolish block walls, paver walkways, or brick planter boxes (three jobs I have used mine to accomplish).
The range an angle grinder brings to your toolbox is largely a product of its compatibility with numerous accessory equipment pieces. Your jigsaw links in with purpose-built saw blades, and little else. The angle grinder can be used to shape and polish metal with a flap disc or other grinding accessories, as a primary cutting implement with diamond discs or standard aluminum oxide wheels, and even as a sanding solution. You might even sharpen blades for your lawn mower or other tools with the help of an angle grinder. This tool is listed alone for $99, or $199 with the addition of a battery and charger at Home Depot. The tool features Ryobi's brushless motor, known for longevity, delivering up to 210 cuts per charge with power equivalent to an 11-amp corded tool.
Milwaukee M12 Fuel Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench (with two 3.0Ah batteries)
An impact wrench is an important tool for home mechanics, in particular. This tool might look a bit like your impact driver, but it's designed with much more brute force underneath its outer skin. This tool isn't made for driving screws and fastening work pieces. Instead, the impact wrench allows you to install or remove bolts quickly. Homeowners building decks or even a tree house in their backyard will also want this immense bolt fastening power. Screws will only get you so far when building large installations. Bolting foundational elements together demands a different sort of fastening power that only the impact wrench and its hand tool equivalents can deliver.
The Milwaukee M12 Fuel Stubby 3/8-Inch Impact Wrench is among the best choices on the market for homeowners and professionals alike in this arena. Milwaukee is among the top players across all brands when it comes to impact wrenches, and this tool demonstrates why. The M12 Fuel range offers some of Milwaukee's highest-performance power tools wrapped up in a small form factor. This stubby impact wrench can be used in tight spaces, and it comes with two 3.0 Ah batteries. The bundle is priced at $199 at Home Depot and delivers up to 550 ft.-lbs. of torque and four drive modes to lock in the exact power and speed you require.
Stiletto 14 oz. Titanium Milled Face Hammer
As someone who doesn't spend their day framing houses or installing roof slats, you may be unaware of the value that a premium hammer brings to the table. Stiletto builds titanium hammer heads exclusively, moving completely away from the classic steel construction that dominates the hammer marketplace. You might wonder what the big deal is, but the difference is something you'll feel as soon as you pick up a titanium striking tool. Titanium is significantly lighter while retaining intense hardness and potent striking power. This means that you can swing a hammer that's 45% lighter than its steel equivalent and get the same power output. The Stiletto 14 oz. Titanium Milled Face Hammer therefore delivers roughly the same nail driving power as a 20 oz. steel alternative.
Anyone who's spent even a small amount of time in physics class knows that boosting the weight of an object being swung increases the power it creates upon impact. But changing the material to retain the same strike force with a smaller total weight means that you can keep your nail driving power stable while protecting your shoulder and elbow from repeated use injuries. This hammer features a milled face and a hickory handle that brings classic vibration reduction and aesthetics to the fore. Stiletto hammers can easily run upwards of $150, but this one is available from Home Depot for a discounted price of $85.
Methodology
These tool offerings from Home Depot include several functionalities. This makes them an ideal selection of equipment for all kinds of users, both novice home improvers with little tool depth and more experienced tool owners. Each product is listed at a competitive price from Home Depot, and many feature additional kit equipment to help you get going, even if you don't already have batteries and other essentials for the brand. Each tool is also discounted, adding even more value to the offering.