5 Uses For Your iPad's USB-C Port

It doesn't matter what the iPad's USB-C port can do if you can only plug in one thing at a time — or can't plug in the things you need. MicroSD cards, Ethernet ports, headphone jacks, and USB-A all require a USB-C hub. Apple supports these, and since it doesn't sell its own version, any hub that supports the iPad is at your disposal. There's a good chance an old USB-C hub you have lying around will still work just fine for your purposes. If you'd rather have something that doesn't dangle perilously from your expensive tablet, we have better recommendations.

The best all-rounder is something like this 7-in-1 USB-C hub adapter. It includes two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, one HDMI port, and a headphone audio jack. Since it's designed to plug in and lie flush against the bottom of your iPad, it's the perfect portable solution. The little grips keep it from getting bumped and damaging your iPad's USB-C port. For something more premium that doesn't come from a no-name brand, the Anker 6-in-1 USB-C hub is also a good choice. Both options (or anything similar) are usually slim enough to avoid interfering with your case and may even fit inside a carry case without removal.

If iPadOS 26 has made you a believer in this laptop-replacement idea, then we recommend something more like the Satechi USB-C hub. It's a sleek aluminum stand with various I/O squirreled away out of sight. If you plan to use the iPad with an external monitor (another possibility we'll discuss), this is a good choice. Note that there's a difference between USB hubs and USB docks, so search the right term to get the correct results.