5 Old-School Harley Davidson Bikes That Need A Comeback

Through the course of Harley-Davidson history, the most unwelcome trend has been the discontinuation of the best Harley models just when riders fall in love with them. Sometimes, it's because of emissions regulations. Other times, it's because of changing market preferences and rider demands. But occasionally, it is because of nothing more than corporate decision making that puts profits above riders — the same dangerous trend from the Harley-Davidson of the AMF years. The production run duration of a few of these models was also puzzling.

After years of engineering, designing, re-iterating, and investing, Harley would simply announce that the model was being discontinued. Loyal customers who had been saving up or awaiting an allotment would then find themselves kicked to the curb or shopping the secondary market.

The situation becomes even more painful when one notices that each of these bikes embodied a pure, for want of a better word, Harley philosophy. In fact, some of the bikes that we include on this list were actually among the most successful Harley models of all time, which makes their axing all the more confusing. Some were cancelled decades ago, while some models faced the chopping block just this year. No matter the case, the modern motorbiking world would be a lot more whole if these models were still around. Here are five old-school Harley-Davidson bikes that never should have died.