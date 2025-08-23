5 Old-School Harley Davidson Bikes That Need A Comeback
Through the course of Harley-Davidson history, the most unwelcome trend has been the discontinuation of the best Harley models just when riders fall in love with them. Sometimes, it's because of emissions regulations. Other times, it's because of changing market preferences and rider demands. But occasionally, it is because of nothing more than corporate decision making that puts profits above riders — the same dangerous trend from the Harley-Davidson of the AMF years. The production run duration of a few of these models was also puzzling.
After years of engineering, designing, re-iterating, and investing, Harley would simply announce that the model was being discontinued. Loyal customers who had been saving up or awaiting an allotment would then find themselves kicked to the curb or shopping the secondary market.
The situation becomes even more painful when one notices that each of these bikes embodied a pure, for want of a better word, Harley philosophy. In fact, some of the bikes that we include on this list were actually among the most successful Harley models of all time, which makes their axing all the more confusing. Some were cancelled decades ago, while some models faced the chopping block just this year. No matter the case, the modern motorbiking world would be a lot more whole if these models were still around. Here are five old-school Harley-Davidson bikes that never should have died.
Sportster 1200 Iron and Classic
The first bike on our list is the legendary Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200, which debuted in 1988. It was, even for the time, a retro-looking '70s cruiser motorcycle that announced its presence long before it was seen, courtesy of the thunderous engine. Specifically, it came with a 1,202 cc (73 cubic inch) version of the Harley-Davidson Evolution engine, making 50 hp and 62 lb-ft of torque, which is where the 1200 in the name comes from. Pricing for the 1988 debut model began at $5,875, which would have been steep, even back then.
Towards the end, there were a couple of different iterations of the Sportster 1200, with the three big ones being the Iron 1200, 1200 Custom, and the 1200 Forty-Eight XL. Each had its own appeal, but the one that was available the longest was the Iron 1200, which could be had new until as recently as 2021.
This last hurrah for the Iron 1200 came with the updated engine from the Forty Eight (which was axed in 2022), pushing out 63 hp and 73 lb-ft of torque. In fact, the Iron 1200 was such a great value with its extra power that many people preferred it over the iconic 883 line from Harley. A new 2021 Sportster 1200 would have run customers a cool $10,249, though prices on the used market for 2015+ models are a little more reasonable, ranging between $5,000 and $7,000. In 2021, Harley would unceremoniously drop the Sportster 1200 Iron from the lineup.
Super Glide
Next up, we have the Harley-Davidson Super Glide, a cruiser bike that first rolled onto the scene in 1970 as a 1971 model. Many people do not know this, but the Super Glide was actually the first (of many) in the line of Custom Harley motorbikes. It was also the first bike that was designed by Willie G. Davidson after the re-takeover from the disastrous AMF period. At the time, many Harley-Davidson buyers would chop off bits and bobs from their bikes — including the frames — which would give these customized bikes a very distinctive look.
Factory custom bikes, as the name suggests, were meant to look like a customized bike, but from the factory. Thus, the Super Glide was born as a Frankenstein project that mixed the Electra Glide (chassis code FLH) and the Sportster (chassis code XLH), which is why the new bike came with chassis code FX. The debut engine was a 1,200 cc air-cooled unit that pushed out 65 hp. It would remain in production until 2007, when it would be discontinued, much to the chagrin of purists. By the time it was left the lineup, this monster machine was shipping with a 1,584 cc engine that churned out 68 hp and 78 lb-ft of torque. Pricing in 2007 began with a list MSRP of $12,720, but late-generation models can now be found for around $5,000 on the used market, making it a rather tempting deal.
Road Glide Limited
Though the Harley-Davidson Road Glide Limited shares part of its name with the Super Glide from above, it couldn't be any more different if it tried. Introduced in 1998, it originally came with a beastly 1,337 cc engine that made 64 hp. Readers should also remember that this phase was crucial to Harley turning themselves around after nearly two decades of trouble, so a lot of heart and soul was put into the Road Glide — and it showed. Chrome stack exhausts, retro styling, a powerful, reliable engine. The Road Glide had everything that used to make Harley great.
By the time it was discontinued in early 2025, it came with the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine that pushed out a whopping 107 hp and 129 lb-ft of torque. With the now fan-favorite two-person seating, the Road Glide was definitely among the most iconic Harley-Davidson models for two riders. Talking points on the latest model included its 312 mm multi-display screen, selectable ride modes, onboard speaker system, bagger looks, and 10-system safety suite. Pricing for the debut model year began at $14,850, which was expensive, even for the time.
However, that would be dream pricing today, as a 2025 model starts at an eye-watering $27,999 when new. It's a relief that the aftermarket has knocked some sense into the sellers, as a decent example can be had for around $7,000. At that price, it's actually a lot of bike per dollar, which would make it one of the best classic Harleys to buy used. Fortunately, the Road Glide name should live on, even if Harley has streamlined the line by axing the Limited model.
V-Rod
The V-Rod is arguably one of the toughest-looking Harley-Davidson models ever built. With its curvaceous styling, superexposed engine, low-slung riding position, and unique handlebars, it is one mean-looking bit of kit. Not to mention the fact that the massive rear wheel makes the Harley-Davidson V-Rod something that would look right at home in Batman's lair. It was released back in 2001 with the model code VRSC, and came with the legendary liquid-cooled, 60-degree 1,130 cc engine.
This powerplant was mated to a five-speed transmission that produced 115 hp and 74 lb-ft of torque. Primarily, the V-Rod was targeted at those riders who were moving themselves over from sportbikes to cruiser bikes, but who still desired the kick and handling from their prior steeds. Two derivatives of the V-Rod that attained legend status were the Night Rod Special ('06) and the V-Rod Muscle ('08), each for different reasons. Notable features on the V-Rod included a relaxed seating position for long rides, dual front 300 mm disc brakes, a 3.7-gallon fuel tank, and the fact that it was Harley-Davidson's first engine that came with a liquid cooling system.
Pricing for the 2017 model began at $18,099 as list MSRP before options, though used models are currently going for about $5,000. The V-Rod had a rather short lifespan (even for a Harley), having been discontinued in 2017, which is a shame, because there really isn't anything in the current HD lineup that can replace it.
FLSTS Heritage Springer
The last Harley-Davidson bike that should never have been discontinued is the Softail Heritage Springer, code FLSTS. It came into production in 1988 and would remain available in the lineup for 15 years, until being discontinued in 2003. The FLSTS Heritage Springer was, in a word, stunning. Gorgeous retro aesthetic, all-chrome everything, classic paint schemes, iconic two-thirds fenders, straight-back seating position, legacy saddlebags, whitewall tires, and spoked aluminum wheel; This bike had everything a Harley fan could want.
The side profile reveals the absolute craftsmanship that went into the design, with the massive engine being clearly visible. For people who wonder why this engine style is called a V-Twin, just take a look at the Heritage Springer. Classic twin cylinder housing, laid out in a V-shape with the air filter cover mounted in between.
The Heritage Springer FLSTS shipped with a version of the Twin Cam 1,450 cc engine that made a mighty 85 lb-ft of torque. That might not sound like much, but it was plenty for the early 2000s, and more than enough to feel the wind in your hair and face. Additional kit on the FLSTS included a five-speed transmission, monoshock suspension at the rear, 292 mm disc brakes (front and back), 4.9-gallon fuel tank capacity, and 42 mpg fuel economy, meaning it could get about 200 miles between fill-ups. Currently, the model can be had for about $9,000, which, while certainly not cheap, is worth every dollar to the right rider.