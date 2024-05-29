Is Harley-Davidson's Sportster 1200 A Good Bike For Beginners? What You Need To Know
Even if you're not a motorcycle rider, you've likely heard of Harley-Davidson. Despite the name value, Harleys aren't exactly the most affordable pick for buyers on a budget — although some Harley-Davidson bikes are relatively inexpensive. New and beginner riders typically want something affordable so they won't break the bank on a hobby they might not end up liking. The Sportster 1200 hits a solid middle ground in that area in that you can buy a used one for about $5,000. It's important to note the bike's no longer in production, so used is your only option.
Technically, any bike can be a beginner bike if you're willing to put in the time and effort, but the Sportster's relatively low price, readily available parts, and ease of customization make it a good bike to not only become a better rider, but also get started with at-home maintenance. Those aren't the only factors to consider for a starter bike, but they are all important if you've recently passed your test and are looking to ease into the swing of things.
Is the Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 new rider friendly?
One issue with the bike being out of production is that you might not be able to easily find the exact Sportster 1200 you're looking for. While performance will largely be the same across the line, specific models might catch your eye. For example, the Sportster XL1200 Low has a lower 26.3-inch seat height compared to the typical 28.9-inch seat height on a Sportster Iron 1200. Seat height is something many riders look at while buying a bike, but weight is also something to be aware of.
Sportster 1200s are heavy bikes — a 2015 Sportster Iron 1200 weighs around 550 lbs – but that doesn't automatically mean you'll have problems. You'll particularly notice the pounds when you're stopping and going at stop signs and stoplights, but once you're at cruising speed the bike will feel easier to balance. If the weight is giving you pause, something like a Honda Rebel 500 is a good Sportster alternative, and has a curb weight of 408 lbs for the base model.
Thanks to the long-running Sportster line, you can easily find parts to repair or mod your bike if you decide to. That also makes this a bike you can grow with instead of selling it for something more feature-rich or modern. You can still get plenty of life out of an old Sportster 1200 if you're up-to-date on must-know tips for motorcycle maintenance.
What about the Sportster S?
If you're on the fence about used options, you can consider the Harley-Davidson Sportster S. The MSRP for this motorcycle starts at $16,999, so it's a lot more expensive than a used Sportster 1200. If price isn't a concern, there's a lot to like about the newer bike. It's also the only current Harley carrying the Sportster name.
Perhaps the largest change is the Sportster S retiring the Evolution engine used in the Sportster bikes since 1984, and is also one of the most reliable motorcycle engines ever made. Replacing it is the Revolution Max 1250T, which is larger than the Evolution unit in the Sportster 1200s: 1252 cc compared to 1202 cc. The new engine cuts back on the weight of the powertrain and helps trim the bike to 502 lbs. The Sportster S is a solid bike packed with modern features like Bluetooth and USB connectivity, but the main thing holding a new rider back is the hefty price tag.