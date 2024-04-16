The Best Brand Alternatives If You Don't Want To Ride A Harley-Davidson
There are many motorcycle brands out there, so you don't have to feel locked into the big names. Harley-Davidson is one of those giant brands, and while it carries name recognition — and the bikes offer that classic sound — it's not the best fit for everybody. If you're not in the market for a Harley, there are formidable alternatives that can offer similar experiences if you're willing to shop around. There are many reasons to skip out on the Harley-Davidson line, and price is often a big factor as it's not known as the cheapest brand name by any means. Although, there are some affordable Harley models that are ideal for newer riders.
Unfortunately, the pickings get slim when you're looking for American alternatives, but if you're searching for a similar style, like cruisers, then you have a lot more to look at. You'll need to figure out exactly what you're looking for in a bike, and once you do that it'll be easier to narrow your search. You'll find there are many alternatives available, so don't ever feel like you're locked into a single motorcycle brand.
Indian for American-made
If you've ruled out Harley-Davidson bikes but want to stick with American-made motorcycles, Indian is your choice. With several different models to pick from, including cruisers, it's a fine alternative to a Harley. Despite what you might've heard, the Indian Motorcycle Company predates Harley-Davidson as the first American motorcycle company. While the company has changed hands over the years, it's still a brand that manufactures its bikes in America.
The two manufacturers often trade blows with each other, so you shouldn't be unhappy with your decision if you're coming from a Harley to an Indian. A comparison from Autoweek gave the Indian Pursuit Dark Horse — one of Indian's best models ever made — a slight edge over the Harley Road Glide, so there will be some scenarios where the bike performs better. The cheapest bike from Indian, omitting the electric eFTR Hooligan 1.2, is the Scout Sixty which starts at $10,749. The prices climb into the low-$40,000s, so you'll need to budget accordingly if your eyes are set on the high-end models.
Honda for a Sportster alternative
The Harley-Davidson Sportster is a good bike for many reasons: Solid performance, easy maintenance, and a joy to ride. The starting MSRP for one is $16,999 making the fact that it's one of Harley-Davidson's best and most popular bikes more impressive. If you like what the Sportster offers but don't want to spend that type of cash, Honda is a good alternative — more specifically the Honda Rebel 500. For starters, the Rebel 500 comes in at a base MSRP of $6,499 so you're shaving more than $10,000 off.
Much like the Sportster, the Rebel is a mid-size bike that still packs a decent punch thanks to its twin-cylinder 417cc engine, although newer riders might want to roll with the Rebel 300. It's affordable, handles well, and comes with a wide range of customization and accessory options to make it a worthy alternative to the Sportster. The low price tag also goes a long way to making it a better choice for new riders enamored with the look of the Sportster.
Triumph for a cruiser alternative
If you're going for the classic cruiser look but want something different than a Harley-Davidson, the Triumph brand cruisers are solid backup options. Triumph is the UK's largest motorcycle manufacturer and there are several models of bikes to choose from, some more exceptional than others. Harley-Davidson has a popular cruiser line, and the same can be said for Triumph, which is why it's being named a great alternative if that's what you're looking for.
The Bonneville Speedmaster is a solid option for cruisers, and its base price of $13,995 puts it in line with compatible Harleys. The 1,200cc engine is lighter and more responsive than it's been before, but it still brings its iconic design. It's comfortable, performs well, and offers competitive pricing, making it a fine choice for a starter bike in the Triumph line. If cruisers aren't what you're looking for, there are many more options to look at — some cheaper, some more expensive, and some more underrated than others — so there's something for everybody regardless of budget.
Kawasaki for affordability
Harley-Davidson isn't typically viewed as a budget motorcycle brand, and that makes it a tough sell for a lot of would-be riders. While Harley-Davidson might be the best-known motorcycle brand for a lot of people, it's far from the only option and many other brands won't break the bank. Kawasaki comes to mind, and the popular Ninja line is a highly recommended bike for new riders and comes in at a much easier price to swallow.
Kawasaki bikes are largely designed to look more sporty than your average Harley, so this isn't a one-to-one match if you're looking for alternatives looks-wise. The Kawasaki Vulcan line is your best bet if you want to find something similar to the classic cruiser look from Harley-Davidson. The Vulcan 900 comes in under $10,000, making it an affordable cruiser that may catch your eye. Kawasaki is home to many motorcycle lines and designs all with their own trims, so take your time and pick out what's right for you.