5 More Underrated Home Depot Tools That Are More Than Worth The Money
Home Depot is a valuable resource for homeowners, professionals, DIYers, and everyone in between. With over 2,300 Home Depot stores in North America, the brand serves people across the whole country, and it serves all types of budgets as well. Home Depot offers plenty of budget-friendly tools, while those looking for an even cheaper alternative can take advantage of the store's handheld power tool rental program. Well-stocked physical locations and a polished online store only complete the offer.
With a wide inventory and an inescapable presence, Home Depot is a quality resource that can't be overlooked, especially by those looking to save some money on underrated finds. When we looked at some of Home Depot's most underrated tools before, we barely scratched the surface of the store's cheap and unusual items. Based on our extensive experience with the following tools, we've created the following list of five tools that offer even more saving potential for those in need of additional accessories, power tools, or hand tools to tackle a new job around the house.
Zircon HD70 Stud Finder
A stud finder is a valuable tool that will have a positive impact on your life. Renovators everywhere need a way to locate studs and other service connections before getting to work on interior walls. Whether you're securing a piece of furniture to the wall or cutting away large segments of drywall to perform major alterations, identifying the studs that hide beneath the surface acts as an important first step. There are plenty of time-honored methods for locating studs, beginning with a simple tap, but there's no substitute for the precision and speed of a stud finder.
While using one of those tools isn't particularly difficult, it's worth learning how to use a stud finder if you're unfamiliar with them. That said, those tools aren't all built the same. The Zircon HD70 Stud Finder is a good choice if you want something that sits at a nice middle ground between high-end and entry level. The HD70 can locate both the center and the edges of a stud with one pass, and features a standard drywall mode as well as "DeepScan mode". The latter is especially useful when dealing with two layers of drywall. The tool also includes a function that alerts users of live wires, adding an extra layer of safety.
Milwaukee 16-Piece Hole Saw Set
Hole saws provide a drilling and cutting functionality that other tools can't reproduce. This tool connects to your cordless or SDS drill through an arbor, allowing you to shear holes of varying sizes out of a piece in a single cutting operation. This method provides a perfectly circular cut in no time and can produce even significantly large holes. For smaller holes, you might be familiar with the spade bit, which is useful when your drilling tasks occasionally go beyond the limitations of typical drill bits. However, the spade bit is quite slow even for small cutting tasks because it has to expel the waste created by the hole. Unlike a drill bit that features a spiraling point of relief, there's nowhere for waste to go without pausing to removing the bit.
A hole saw cuts the center component out cleanly, leaving behind a single puck, which is much more efficient. Because of the intense cutting requirement of this tool, not all hole saws are a good investment. If user reviews are to be believed, the Milwaukee 16-Piece Hole Saw Set is a good choice for its budget of $99.00. Plus, it's one of the products backed by Milwaukee's limited lifetime warranty. This tool accessory features a heat relief design throughout its sidewalls that enhances durability and keeps its teeth from warping. The kit comes in a hard shell case and delivers coverage across a large selection of hole widths, ranging from 3/4-inch to 2-1/2 inches.
Ryobi USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit
Soldering is a task that will come up more often than you might expect. It's a key component in making repairs or alterations to just about any kind of electrical gadget you might use. DIY musicians will know the value of a soldering kit because it's essential in connecting new pickups to a guitar and repairing audio cables. Similarly, computer enthusiasts who want to build their own machine or are taking on an especially arduous Arduino project will find a use for a high quality soldering setup. At a less technical level, some former children will remember soldiering as one of the tricks that helped with their pinewood derby car as a child (with the help of an adult, of course!).
Soldering can feel hard to pick up at first, but it's really not, especially if you go into it with the right tools. A large-scale soldiering station can feel intimidating and complex, so why not start with something small and portable? The Ryobi USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit offers an excellent entry into soldiering, being intuitive and easy to maneuver, while providing enough features to support the needs of more experienced users as well. On the tip of the pen is the heating element, which reaches 900 degrees in less than two minutes. The precision point tip and work light make it easier to hit the exact spot you're aiming for, every time. Plus, this is a cordless solution that's amazingly portable; It even comes with a battery included in the price of $94.94.
Knipex 8-Inch Insulated Electrical Installation Pliers
The Knipex 8-Inch Insulated Electrical Installation Pliers are one of those tools I use on a surprisingly frequent basis, and they come from one of the best hand tool brands. They go above and beyond what you expect from a normal pair of pliers. The pliers feature more than enough length to get a firm grip on anything you might need to handle, while the end of the blades feature a short but adequately flat surface, with grip grooves cut into the rear section. Slightly farther in, just ahead of the crimping section and wire cutters, the tool features a flare out for better gripping. At the base of the blades, Knipex has included a robust wire cutting edge.
Of course, these pliers come with an insulated handle that offers extra protective coverage while working with electricity. The tool is clearly premium quality and comes from a manufacturer known for the quality of its products. Home Depot sells these Knipex insulated pliers for $70, which is actually a good price, even if it doesn't look like it. You can find plenty of budget pliers on Home Depot's website, but if you plan to use this tool a lot, this is a worthwhile investment.
Ridgid 18V Brushless Belt Sander Kit
A renovator with some experience will likely have more than one sander in their collection. There are plenty of different sanding options out there, the most common being belt, orbital, and palm sanders. Each one has different uses and strengths when smoothing the surface of a workpiece, but some are definitely more useful than others. The belt sander is likely the last addition that renovators will make to their sanding tool collection, since it's most useful when dealing with big surfaces, but this doesn't make it useless. The Ridgid 18V Brushless Belt Sander Kit from Home Depot is a great entry point into this subsection of the sanding universe. Listed at $159.00 for the bare tool, it's currently available in a bundle with a charger, two 4.0 Ah batteries, and a carrying case for a reduced price of $258.00.
The belt sander is not for delicate work, but there's no substitute for it when stripping down large segments of stained or painted wood, or for tearing off years of built-up grit and grime. This Ridgid sander is "built with productivity in mind" and comes with a tool-free release system for the sanding belt for quick changes. It's priced competitively and underpinned by features like variable speed control and a brushless motor. The tool's AirGuard technology captures up to 90% of dust created while sanding, and features automatic belt tracking to keep the belt centered for straight sanding alignment. This tool is covered by a "free parts, free service" lifetime service, granted you register your purchase in time.
Methodology
We scoured the digital shelves of Home Depot Stores here in the Summer of 2025 to find the latest and greatest in tools that you might not otherwise consider. Our personal experience mixed with user feedback helped us create this list of products that fit several criteria. Each product either has largely positive reviews, or we've tested the tool ourselves, or both. Each tool had to fall outside the "standard" range of tools that might be in the average user's garage. And the price had to be at or below what it'd be at competing stores.