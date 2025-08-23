5 More Underrated Home Depot Tools That Are More Than Worth The Money

Soldering is a task that will come up more often than you might expect. It's a key component in making repairs or alterations to just about any kind of electrical gadget you might use. DIY musicians will know the value of a soldering kit because it's essential in connecting new pickups to a guitar and repairing audio cables. Similarly, computer enthusiasts who want to build their own machine or are taking on an especially arduous Arduino project will find a use for a high quality soldering setup. At a less technical level, some former children will remember soldiering as one of the tricks that helped with their pinewood derby car as a child (with the help of an adult, of course!).

Soldering can feel hard to pick up at first, but it's really not, especially if you go into it with the right tools. A large-scale soldiering station can feel intimidating and complex, so why not start with something small and portable? The Ryobi USB Lithium Soldering Pen Kit offers an excellent entry into soldiering, being intuitive and easy to maneuver, while providing enough features to support the needs of more experienced users as well. On the tip of the pen is the heating element, which reaches 900 degrees in less than two minutes. The precision point tip and work light make it easier to hit the exact spot you're aiming for, every time. Plus, this is a cordless solution that's amazingly portable; It even comes with a battery included in the price of $94.94.