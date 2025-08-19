5 Of The Most Important Military Aircraft Made By Cessna

Cessna is an American aviation manufacturer that dates back to the early days of aviation. In 1927, Clyde Cessna partnered up with Victor H. Roos to establish the Cessna-Roos Aircraft Company. However, Roos resigned just a few months afterward, leaving Cessna with sole naming rights and the future of an aircraft company to engineer. He began by building the first official Cessna aircraft model: the Cessna DC-6. The DC-6 was released on October 29, 1929, the same day as the stock market crash that many consider the beginning the Great Depression — a poor omen for the company, which turned out mercifully inaccurate (at least in the long run, as it died and was revived in 1934).

To say the Cessna Aircraft Corporation was a success is an understatement. Cessna has built some of the most legendary, recognizable, and beloved aircraft of the 20th century. The company was purchased by General Dynamics in the 1980s, which then sold it to Textron Aviation in 1992, and its operations have since been combined with those of Beechcraft and Hawker, but the Cessna brand is still nonetheless alive.

And while primarily known for its approachable private planes and comfortable business jets, this manufacturer has also delved into the world of military aviation. Let's take a look at some of Cessna's notable entries to the field.