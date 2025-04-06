A-4 Skyhawk Top Speed: How Fast Is The Fighter Jet?

The Douglas A-4 Skyhawk was a single-seat, single-engine attack jet that was first delivered to the United States Navy in 1956. As one of America's aircraft that could carry a tactical nuclear bomb as well as a light aircraft perfect for aircraft carrier missions, it became a Navy favorite. In 1959, a pilot was able to set a world speed record with the Skyhawk of over 695 mph – however, at sea level during normal operation, its maximum speed was closer to 673 mph. Early Skyhawks had Curtiss-Wright J65-W-2 engines for their power plants, which produced 7,200 pounds of thrust. The Douglas Aircraft Company delivered production models with the single Pratt & Whitney J52-P-6A engine that pushed out 8,500 pounds of thrust.

Its speed isn't impressive by modern standards but considering this came off the heels of World War II, when turbojet technology was barely pioneered, it was a considerable leap. It wasn't just the speed that made the Skyhawk a favorite, though — it was its weight. Before the A-4 came about, there was a concerning trend of combat planes getting heavier. The Skyhawk eased some of those concerns as it went in the opposite direction. Fully loaded, it only weighed 24,500 pounds. Meanwhile, the F-4 Phantom II fighter jet that was in operation at the same time had an empty weight of 28,000 pounds — fully loaded, it was 54,600 pounds.

Its reduced weight went on to contribute to its impressive combat radius of 2,525 miles. Two early models flew 2,082 miles non-stop without any in-flight refueling.

