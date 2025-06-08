Which Is The Biggest Jet Cessna Makes?
In the minds of many enthusiasts, the Cessna name is likely linked with small planes. The brand's best-known model, the 172, even made it into our list of the most iconic airplanes in aviation history. However, the brand also builds the Citation range of business jets, which range in size from small regional jets to continent-crossing models. The largest of those is the Citation Longitude, which can fly for up to 3,500 nautical miles and carry up to 12 passengers. With two pilots and four passengers onboard, the Citation Longitude can fly from New York to London nonstop. The west coast of Africa and the northern third of South America (including cities like La Paz, Bolivia, and Lima, Peru) are also within reach.
One of the reasons that the famous Cessna 172 has been so successful is its low operating cost. It makes a great choice for a first plane, with operating costs running around $100 per flight hour for the most budget-conscious owners. Flying in a Citation Longitude will cost far more per hour, at $2,874, although Cessna claims it's the cheapest super-midsize private jet to run in terms of overall operating costs. The Longitude also boasts long maintenance intervals and can go for up to 18 months or 800 flying hours between scheduled services.
How much does a Cessna Citation Longitude cost?
As well as being cheaper to run compared to its rivals, the Cessna also alleges that the Citation Longitude has the quietest cabin in its class. It can also be optioned in a variety of configurations, although all these advantages come at a price. Cessna does not publicly disclose exact pricing figures for its top-spec jets, but reports pin the 2024 Citation Longitude's starting price at around $29.9 million. That's a significant investment, but it's still far less than many of the larger, more luxurious private jets favored by America's biggest celebrities. Many of these more lavish jets can cost three times the Cessna or more, with the costliest carrying nine-figure price tags.
However, the Citation Longitude isn't pitched as a lifestyle jet for celebrities — instead, it's marketed towards corporate clients who use their jets to ferry their VIPs across the country for meetings and events. The jet's ability to fly between major global financial hubs without stopping, combined with its competitive operating costs, makes it a sensible choice for long-distance jaunts in the same way that Cessna's smallest planes remain a great choice for hobby flyers and learners.