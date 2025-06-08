Which Is The Biggest Jet Cessna Makes?

In the minds of many enthusiasts, the Cessna name is likely linked with small planes. The brand's best-known model, the 172, even made it into our list of the most iconic airplanes in aviation history. However, the brand also builds the Citation range of business jets, which range in size from small regional jets to continent-crossing models. The largest of those is the Citation Longitude, which can fly for up to 3,500 nautical miles and carry up to 12 passengers. With two pilots and four passengers onboard, the Citation Longitude can fly from New York to London nonstop. The west coast of Africa and the northern third of South America (including cities like La Paz, Bolivia, and Lima, Peru) are also within reach.

Advertisement

One of the reasons that the famous Cessna 172 has been so successful is its low operating cost. It makes a great choice for a first plane, with operating costs running around $100 per flight hour for the most budget-conscious owners. Flying in a Citation Longitude will cost far more per hour, at $2,874, although Cessna claims it's the cheapest super-midsize private jet to run in terms of overall operating costs. The Longitude also boasts long maintenance intervals and can go for up to 18 months or 800 flying hours between scheduled services.