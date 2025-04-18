Cessna 172: What's Its Top Speed And How Far Can It Fly?
The Cessna 172 is one of the most iconic planes in aviation history. This four-seat, single-engine plane was introduced in 1956 and has become the go-to for recreational pilots around the world. Known for its reliability, ease of handling and impressive safety record, the Cessna 172 stands out from nearly every competitor. But what is the plane's top speed, and how far can it fly?
The Cessna 172, also known as the Cessna Skyhawk, has a maximum speed of around 124 ktas or knots true airspeed, which is about 143 mph. In terms of distance, the Skyhawk can fly approximately 640 nm or nautical miles, which is just over 736 miles. The Cessna's speed makes it ideal for a wide range of recreational flying, flight training, and getting a private pilot's license. The plane's range makes it highly capable for regional flights and cross-country trips within a distance that suits many recreational pilots.
Even after nearly 70 years, the Cessna remains the aviation industry's most popular and most-produced aircraft ever, with over 43,000 planes built. There have also been several different versions of the Cessna 172, with the Skyhawk moniker first being used on the 172B in 1960.
The Cessna 172 is the practical choice for new pilots
The Cessna 172 Skyhawk has earned its place as a top choice for pilots as well as flight schools. It has respectable speed and range, but how does it compare to another Cessna model, like the Cessna 182?
The Cessna 172 cruises at a top speed of around 143 mph, while the Cessna 182 tops out at 170 mph. The 182 also comes out ahead for distance, with a range of over 1,000 miles versus the 172, which is just over 736 miles. The 182 also has more horsepower, all of which indicates that the Skyhawk just doesn't measure up. But when it comes to fuel efficiency, the 172 is the winner, using around four gallons less per hour.
The 172 is also cheaper to purchase, with new planes starting around $450,000 compared to the 182's $653,000 starting price. So, while the 182 might be the sexier choice for pilots looking to buy a plane, it's not as practical as the Skyhawk.