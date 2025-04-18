Cessna 172: What's Its Top Speed And How Far Can It Fly?

The Cessna 172 is one of the most iconic planes in aviation history. This four-seat, single-engine plane was introduced in 1956 and has become the go-to for recreational pilots around the world. Known for its reliability, ease of handling and impressive safety record, the Cessna 172 stands out from nearly every competitor. But what is the plane's top speed, and how far can it fly?

The Cessna 172, also known as the Cessna Skyhawk, has a maximum speed of around 124 ktas or knots true airspeed, which is about 143 mph. In terms of distance, the Skyhawk can fly approximately 640 nm or nautical miles, which is just over 736 miles. The Cessna's speed makes it ideal for a wide range of recreational flying, flight training, and getting a private pilot's license. The plane's range makes it highly capable for regional flights and cross-country trips within a distance that suits many recreational pilots.

Even after nearly 70 years, the Cessna remains the aviation industry's most popular and most-produced aircraft ever, with over 43,000 planes built. There have also been several different versions of the Cessna 172, with the Skyhawk moniker first being used on the 172B in 1960.

