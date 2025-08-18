3 Semi Truck Brands Owned By Paccar

Paccar may not be a household name for those unfamiliar with semi-trucks, but the Bellevue, Washington-based company is a major player in the heavy truck industry. Formerly known as the Pacific Car and Foundry Company, Paccar has a long, 100-year-plus history making everything from railroad equipment to winches, and currently makes a selection of engines, like the MX-13, that can be found under the hoods of semi-trucks from brands you may be more familiar with.

These brands include Peterbilt and Kenworth, both of which Paccar currently owns, having acquired them in the middle of the 20th century. Paccar engines also feature in DAF trucks, another Paccar subsidiary and, as of 2025, the only one not headquartered in North America. While Paccar itself may not be a headline-grabbing brand, its products — and ownership — mean it's an integral part of the modern trucking industry as we know it. As for Paccar itself, it's a publicly-traded company that makes its products globally, with facilities in the U.S., the Netherlands, and Brazil.

Before we start, it's worth noting that there used to be a fourth trucking brand under the Paccar umbrella — British truck and bus manufacturing firm Foden, which Paccar acquired in the 1980s. While it had a good few decades under Paccar, the American company discontinued the Foden brand in 2006, after moving most of Foden's offerings into the DAF lineup.