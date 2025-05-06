Who Owns Peterbilt And Where Are The Trucks Made?

Peterbilt trucks are a legendary mainstay in the trucking industry, known for their durability and reliability. Whether you're a truck driver or just interested in the story behind these heavy-duty rigs, there's more than meets the eye for the semi-trucks that double as Optimus Prime in The Transformers films.

Founded in 1939 by T.A. Peterman, Peterbilt is American owned by the Pacific Car and Foundry Company, or PACCAR, based in Bellevue, Washington. Peterbilt trucks are manufactured in both Denton, Texas and in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec, Canada. The Denton facility is responsible for making Peterbilt's Class 8, or heavy duty semi trucks, which have a gross vehicle weight of 33,001+ pounds. The Quebec location produces the brand's Class 5-7 medium to heavy duty rigs, which range from 16,001 to 33,000 pounds.

After initial vehicle designs are created and when the company's engineers are ready, Peterbilt begins production in their plants. Using a combination of expert workers and robotics in both locations, the trucks are built and must undergo thorough inspections before being put into service.

