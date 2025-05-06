Who Owns Peterbilt And Where Are The Trucks Made?
Peterbilt trucks are a legendary mainstay in the trucking industry, known for their durability and reliability. Whether you're a truck driver or just interested in the story behind these heavy-duty rigs, there's more than meets the eye for the semi-trucks that double as Optimus Prime in The Transformers films.
Founded in 1939 by T.A. Peterman, Peterbilt is American owned by the Pacific Car and Foundry Company, or PACCAR, based in Bellevue, Washington. Peterbilt trucks are manufactured in both Denton, Texas and in Sainte-Thérèse, Quebec, Canada. The Denton facility is responsible for making Peterbilt's Class 8, or heavy duty semi trucks, which have a gross vehicle weight of 33,001+ pounds. The Quebec location produces the brand's Class 5-7 medium to heavy duty rigs, which range from 16,001 to 33,000 pounds.
After initial vehicle designs are created and when the company's engineers are ready, Peterbilt begins production in their plants. Using a combination of expert workers and robotics in both locations, the trucks are built and must undergo thorough inspections before being put into service.
Peterbilt is a top industry manufacturer and builds high quality trucks
With a 14.8% market share that ranks them at the second spot in the United States, Peterbilt is one of the most successful and respected truck manufacturers in the industry. They're also the third largest heavy truck manufacturer worldwide and with a focus on quality, Peterbilt's state of the art trucks are tough and well built.
Peterbilt uses aluminum for their truck bodies, which can withstand corrosion up to an impressive range of 30 years. They also feature the iconic long hoods and big bumpers, as well as powerful engine models like the highly dependable Cummins. Peterbilt trucks are so well made that even veteran models can still provide dependable service and overall, used Peterbilts maintain a high resell value.
When it comes to parts, Peterbilt offers an easy to use 24/7 online counter. You can quickly find what you're looking for, whether you're buying parts and need them delivered, or returning and need them picked up. If you own a Peterbilt truck and need service, the site also allows you to search the hundreds of company dealers around the country, so you'll be able to find a location closest to you.