Who Owns Paccar Engines And Where Are They Made?

As a publicly traded company, PACCAR Inc., the owner of PACCAR engines is, in turn, owned by multiple corporations and individuals. As of December 2024, two investment firms – Vanguard Group and BlackRock – have at least a 5% stake on the company, with Vanguard holding 11.9% and BlackRock controlling 7%. Before PACCAR was listed on NASDAQ as one of the pioneers on the stock exchange in 1971, it actually operated as a standalone entity.

A look into PACCAR's history reveals that it began as a supplier of logging and railway equipment way back in 1905. It was established by William Pigott under the original name Seattle Car Manufacturing Company, but when it formed a merger with Twohy Brothers, it was changed to Pacific Car and Foundry Company. From focusing on the railway and logging industry, Pacific Car and Foundry switched gears and acquired Kenworth Motor Truck Company, a heavy-duty truck manufacturer from Seattle, in 1945, followed by Peterbilt in 1958.

It wasn't until 1996 when PACCAR expanded into engine manufacturing with the buyout of Netherlands-based DAF Trucks. Even decades before the acquisition, DAF had been rolling out engines for its models, and this continued under PACCAR's management. Come 2005, the DAF-made PACCAR MX engine was born. It delivers a maximum torque of 1,750 lb-ft. and up to 485 hp. Initially, PACCAR MX only powered DAF's line of heavy-duty trucks, but in 2010, it was introduced to the Peterbilt and Kenworth models too.