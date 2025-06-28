How Old Is Kenworth Trucks? Who Is The Founder?

Kent and Worthington changed the company's name to Gersix Motor Company after the takeover. By 1919, Captain Frederick Kent retired and passed down his shares to his son, Harry Kent. The new partners reincorporated the business in January 1923, moved its headquarters to Seattle, and started production in March 1923.

With Harry Kent serving as president, history was made in 1933 when Kenworth became the first American truck manufacturer to build standard production diesel trucks as part of efforts to reduce operating costs for truck users during the Great Depression. The engine, a Cummins HA-4 diesel with 100 horsepower, first appeared in vehicles produced for Valley Motor Express. Along with the diesel engine, the Kenworth-built trucks featured the industry's first vertical exhaust stack – a design now used widely by semi-trucks to direct exhaust fumes upwards. In the same year, the company was the first in America to offer an integrated sleeper cab, providing a resting space for drivers.

Although Kenworth has stood as an enduring symbol of American trucking, it contributed to the Second World War by building military vehicles and producing airplane assemblies and subassemblies. Following the war, the company was acquired by Pacific Car and Foundry in 1945, which later rebranded as PACCAR. As a division of Pacific Car and Foundry (now PACCAR), Kenworth has gone on to produce many iconic models, including the now-discontinued Kenworth K100 cabover and Kenworth W900.