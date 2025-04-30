Why Do Semi Trucks Have Vertical Exhaust Stacks?

Beyond performance, vertical exhaust stacks also have advantages with safety. A semi truck diesel engine's exhaust isn't just noisy ... it's incredibly dirty, too. Routing that exhaust out of the side or back of the truck could expose pedestrians on the side of the road, follow drivers on the highway, or even sensitive cargo in the trailer to harmful emissions. By sending the smoke straight up, exhaust stacks move the fumes up, up, and away.

Long-haul truckers spend a lot of time idling. Imagine the pollution if semis let the exhaust pour out the side or back of the cab in a crowded loading dock, construction zone, or confined roadway. In these situations, sending the exhaust through vertical vents lowers the risk of exposing everyone to harmful diesel emissions.

Of course, it's not all about practicality. Looks and sound play a big role, too. Stacks are highly customizable, with plenty options ranging from straight-cut, or miter stacks to the angled, or cat stacks. The sky is the limit when it comes to sizes, with options anywhere from 5 to 10 inches in diameter and 12 to 120 inches in height. Moreover, the larger the stack, the louder the sound – another thing that semis love to show off.

