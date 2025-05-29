How Kenworth Became Synonymous With American Trucking

It may sound unrealistic, but nearly every new heavy-duty, semi-truck (Class 8) sold in the United States (99.9% of them, in fact) comes from just seven brands, which in turn are owned by only four companies. A Class 8 truck is defined as anything with a gross vehicle weight (GVW) over 33,001 pounds, and aside from semi-trucks, includes vehicles like cement mixers, dump trucks, tour buses, and fire trucks. The seven aforementioned brands are Freightliner, Peterbilt, International, Volvo, Mack, Western Star, and last but not least. Kenworth (which may have been the inspiration for Optimus Prime).

Advertisement

Created by Alexander Winton (founder of the Winton Motor Carriage Company), the first semi appeared on the roads in 1898. Winton attached a flat-bed wagon with rear axles to one of his existing autos to make a semi-truck that could haul cars. Well, a single car at least. Once the masses realized they could use one vehicle to haul another (along with goods), the trucking industry never looked back in the rearview mirror.

And although Mack Trucks (which is not owned by Ford by the way) may be the oldest semi-truck manufacturer in the U.S., and the market is currently dominated by Freightliner which holds approximately 36% of the market share (making it the most popular brand in the U.S.), Kenworth has a very long and storied history in the U.S. that goes back over 100 years.

Advertisement